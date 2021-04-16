ENTERTAINMENT

‘Anupamaa’: Vanraj asks Kavya to stay away from his family

Avatar
By
Posted on
'Anupamaa': Vanraj asks Kavya to stay away from his family

Anupamaa Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.web

Vanraj and Anupamaa have lastly returned from the resort in Rajan Shahi’s “Anupamaa”. And although they have been fairly completely happy to be again, Kavya spoiled it for them by revealing their divorce date in entrance of the entire household. With lower than 48 hours left for his or her divorce, Anupamaa and Vanraj are fairly upset that their household needed to discover it that means.

Samar additionally comes again house and Anupamaa is fortunately shocked do see his trophy. She bakes a cake to rejoice his win. In the meantime, Pakhi goes via her mother and father’ previous video and will get very emotional. Kinjal tries her greatest to console her however Pakhi tells her that she is not going to cease making an attempt till the final minute.

On the opposite facet, Vanraj goes to fulfill Kavya and lashes out at her for revealing his divorce date in entrance of the household. He tells her that they’ve two days earlier than the divorce is finalised and he or she ought to let his household be collectively and completely happy. He even warns her that if within the subsequent two days she tries to tug any stunt in opposition to or them or plans something, the implications will likely be dangerous.

Within the upcoming episode, the viewers will see that each Anupamaa and Vanraj are feeling uneasy, particularly with the divorce so close to. Will this result in them calling off their divorce? To know what occurs subsequent preserve watching “Anupamaa”.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mom Deepa Shahi beneath their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, “Anupamaa” options Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah , Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The present airs on Star Plus.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
19
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
19
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
15
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
14
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
14
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
14
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
13
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
13
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020
DA Image DA Image
13
LATEST

Even after scoring a century, captain Sanju Samson could not get Rajasthan Royals win against Punjab Kings, know what said after the match
DA Image DA Image
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top