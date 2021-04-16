‘Anupamaa’: Vanraj asks Kavya to stay away from his family

Anupamaa Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.web

Vanraj and Anupamaa have lastly returned from the resort in Rajan Shahi’s “Anupamaa”. And although they have been fairly completely happy to be again, Kavya spoiled it for them by revealing their divorce date in entrance of the entire household. With lower than 48 hours left for his or her divorce, Anupamaa and Vanraj are fairly upset that their household needed to discover it that means.

Samar additionally comes again house and Anupamaa is fortunately shocked do see his trophy. She bakes a cake to rejoice his win. In the meantime, Pakhi goes via her mother and father’ previous video and will get very emotional. Kinjal tries her greatest to console her however Pakhi tells her that she is not going to cease making an attempt till the final minute.

On the opposite facet, Vanraj goes to fulfill Kavya and lashes out at her for revealing his divorce date in entrance of the household. He tells her that they’ve two days earlier than the divorce is finalised and he or she ought to let his household be collectively and completely happy. He even warns her that if within the subsequent two days she tries to tug any stunt in opposition to or them or plans something, the implications will likely be dangerous.

Within the upcoming episode, the viewers will see that each Anupamaa and Vanraj are feeling uneasy, particularly with the divorce so close to. Will this result in them calling off their divorce? To know what occurs subsequent preserve watching “Anupamaa”.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mom Deepa Shahi beneath their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, “Anupamaa” options Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah , Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The present airs on Star Plus.