‘Anupamaa’: Vanraj lashes out at Kavya, tells her he won’t come back to her

Anupama Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Vanraj Shah of Rajan Shahi’s “Anupamaa” is at the crossroads again. While he still wants to get married to Kavya, he doesn’t want to divorce Anupamaa at a time when she is not well. But Kavya is not able to bear seeing Anupamaa and Vanraj together, and she is adamant that she gets married to Vanraj at the earliest.

Kavya being Kavya couldn’t take Anupamaa being so calm even after knowing that their divorce will happen the next day. When she realised that Anupamaa has not informed anyone in the family about it yet, she takes the charge on herself and plans to disturb the puja organised for Samar and Nandini.

After the puja is over, Baa tells Vanraj and Anupamaa that they can now start preparing for the engagement, but Kavya interrupts her and tells them that they might have to postpone it as Anupamaa and Vanraj are getting divorced the next day.

Vanraj and Anupamaa had discussed that they will inform the family about it after the puja, but when Kavya broke the news to them Vanraj couldn’t take it. He lashed out at Kavya and tells her that he will not divorce Anupamaa now, neither he will go to court, nor he will come back to her.

Kavya is shocked to hear this. What will Kavya do now? Will Anupamaa and Vanraj get divorced? Will Vanraj marry Kavya? To know what happens next keep watching “Anupamaa”.

“Anupamaa” features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Apurva Agnihotri, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, the show airs on Star Plus.