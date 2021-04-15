LATEST

‘Anupamaa’: Vanraj lashes out at Kavya

'Anupamaa': Vanraj lashes out at Kavya

Anupamaa Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.internet

Rajan Shahi’s “Anupamaa” is at an important level. It’s just some days left for Vanraj and Anupamaa’s divorce however nobody within the household is privy to it. They’re simply hoping that they’ll name off their divorce and can dwell collectively fortunately as they’ve been residing for the previous few days.

Kavya who received to find out about their divorce plans to sneak into Vanraj’s room and steal the paper that has their last divorce date. She is profitable in getting the paper with out getting caught and now she is ready for Anupamaa and Vanraj to return.

Nicely, the curfew is over and they’re again from the resort. The household welcomes them, however Kavya interrupts their glad second. She tells them about Anupamaa and Vanraj’s last divorce date and informs that they’ve lower than two days left now.

The household is sort of shocked to understand it, however Anupamaa tries to cheer them up and says that no matter time they’ve left collectively they need to be celebrating every second of it. Samar additionally returns dwelling with the trophy and Anupamaa is over the moon to see the trophy.

In the meantime, Vanraj lashes out at Kavya and asks her to avoid his household for the subsequent two days.

Will Kavya perceive it? Will she let the Shahs get pleasure from no matter time they’ve left collectively? What is going to she do? To know what occurs subsequent maintain watching “Anupamaa”.

“Anupamaa” options Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mom Deepa Shahi underneath their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, the present airs on Star Plus.

