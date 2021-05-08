‘Anupamaa’: Vanraj regrets falling in love with Kavya

Anupamaa Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

And the divorce date is finally here in Rajan Shahi’s “Anupamaa”. Just one more day and AnuRaj will part ways forever. But that doesn’t mean the audience can’t expect some high-level drama in the upcoming episodes.

Recently, we saw that after Kavya broke the news to the Shahs that Anupamaa and Vanraj will be getting divorced the next day, the family was shattered hearing this. And seeing them like that Vanraj couldn’t control his anger and blasted at Kavya. He tells Kavya that he had requested her to let his family live in peace till the divorce, and she couldn’t do that. He tells her that because of what she did now he won’t be going to court tomorrow, neither he will divorce Anupamaa, nor he will come back to her.

Vanraj is mighty angry with whatever Kavya has been doing of late, and has even called her insensitive for being so obsessed with his and Anupamaa’s divorce. In his anger Vanraj even tells himself why he fell in love with Kavya, why did he ruin his perfect relationship with Anupamaa, why did he destroy his happy family.

If Vanraj had a chance to go back in time and fix everything, he might do that too. In the upcoming episode, we will see Vanraj and Anupamaa having a heart-to-heart conversation and both of them will get emotional. Meanwhile, Kavya has taken some pills and is unconscious.

Will Vanraj and Anupamaa get divorced? Will Kavya be fine? To know what happens next keep watching “Anupamaa”.

“Anupamaa” features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Apurva Agnihotri, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, the show airs on Star Plus.