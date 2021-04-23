ENTERTAINMENT

‘Anupamaa’: What made Vanraj and Samar forget their differences?

Anupamaa Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.web

Rajan Shahi’s “Anupamaa” isn’t just the story of a homemaker, it’s the story of a house that tries to placed on a cheerful face even in probably the most troublesome state of affairs, and that’s what makes it extra relatable to every member of a standard Indian family. The present is giving the viewers new surprises to stay up for, and one among them is Vanraj and Samar’s new bonding.

Samar and Vanraj had a rocky relationship for the reason that starting of the present. Samar at all times stood up for his mom, whereas Vanraj at all times tried to demean her. Vanraj additionally used to pressurize him to pursue a severe profession choice as he felt dance doesn’t have a future. Their relationship worsened when Samar acquired to know that Vanraj cheated on his mom, and was having an affair with Kavya all these years. The truth is, Samar began calling him Mr. Shah.

However seems to be like a miracle occurred on the wellness heart and Samar and Vanraj have a heart-to-heart dialog. Appears Vanraj apologizes to Samar for hurting him and by no means believing in him.

So what made Vanraj and Samar bond? What made Vanraj cry? How will Anupamaa react to this? To know what occurs subsequent maintain watching “Anupamaa”.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mom Deepa Shahi underneath their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, “Anupamaa” options Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Apurva Agnihotri, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla , Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The present airs on Star Plus.

