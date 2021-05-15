ENTERTAINMENT

Anupamaa: While Vanraj has second thoughts about the divorce, Advait gets Anupamaa’s final report

Anupamaa and Vanraj of Rajan and Deepa Shahi’s “Anupamaa” have finally reached the court to sign their divorce papers. But Vanraj is having second thoughts, now he is not very sure that he wants to marry Kavya, and he doesn’t want to leave Anupamaa at a time when she is literally fighting for her life.

Meanwhile, Advait tells Samar that he is waiting for Anupamaa’s final report to come. And though he knows that it won’t be good, he is hoping for some miracle to happen.

In Ahmedabad, Anupamaa and Vanraj are sitting in front of the judge and are about to sign the divorce papers. Anupamaa has denied of any sort of help from Vanraj and doesn’t even want any alimony. Vanraj still doesn’t feel he should go ahead with the divorce, but Anupamaa won’t step back.

In the upcoming episode we will see that while Anupamaa and Vanraj sign their divorce papers, Advait gets to know about Anupamaa’s worsening condition.

Will he tell them about it? How will the family react to all this? To know what happens next keep watching “Anupamaa”.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, “Anupamaa” features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Apurva Agnihotri, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla , Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show airs on Star Plus.

