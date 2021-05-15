ENTERTAINMENT

Anuradha Podwal's heart filled with growing corona infection, helping corona patients in this way

Increasing cases of Kovid across the country are showing huge demand for health facilities including oxygen. Due to the lack of these things, many people lose their lives. In view of the current situation, many celebrities have come forward to help people. Now Bhajan singer Anuradha Paudwal has donated 15 oxygen concentrates to hospitals in Maharashtra and UP.

The media says that Anuradha had decided that she is going to spend a fee for her program for the co-operation of the Corona patients. Meanwhile, he charged her fees and requested the organizers to help them by giving them oxygen cylinders in return.

He said, “The stock is yet to come, but I got thinking about it,” Singer told the media. I have a foundation of its own which helps the needy people. We have adopted 10 villages in Nanded where we work for water conservation. This was followed by the Corona epidemic. Every year on 9 May, which is the birthday of my husband Arun Paudwal, we honor an artist. ”

Anuradha said that she has been doing this for the last 25 years. He said, “We saw doctors, nurses, ward boys working and I myself interacted with many people and donated ventilators to the hospital this time. I was trying to get the oxygen cylinder from where. Meanwhile, I spoke to Sunil Deshpande. My Rakhi brother. I told him that I would like oxygen concentration by 9 May. ”

Anuradha, stating the motive behind her intention, said, “We have seen people struggling to breathe. Facilities are also available in large government hospitals, but it is not available in small hospitals. So we donated the oxygen concentrate to them, ”he said, adding that people are struggling with stress and difficulty in this difficulty. In such a situation, she will entertain them by singing a song online.

