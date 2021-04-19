Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra’s breakup takes an Ugly Turn – TMT Updates

Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kkundra have been making the headlines not too long ago as after a very long time, they’re clearing the air round their breakup. They’re revealing issues one after the opposite and the blame sport is on it’s zenith. From what appeared to be a dreamy love story and that appeared to be ceaselessly, has now turned out to be a scenario the place soiled linen is being washed in public.

Their break-up was some time in the past however Dandekar had made accusations of dishonest on Kundrra by way of social media. The actor didn’t reply to her allegations then. Nevertheless, now Kundrra gave an at size interview about his tackle it which included him telling how he’s not moved on and questioning Dandekar’s allegations amongst different issues.

One would have puzzled what is going to and if Dandekar will reply – and that has occurred although in a cryptic method. The actor went on to submit that she is probably not a variety of issues however she is sincere. She additionally said that it doesn’t matter what, preserve talking the reality and it doesn’t matter if individuals get mad at you for a similar.

She wrote, “I awakened like this… and that i is probably not a variety of issues however the one factor I’m is sincere! Joyful completely happy Sunday #tellyourtruth.”-

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNyzPJLB90A/?utm_source=ig_embed