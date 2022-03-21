ENTERTAINMENT

Anushka Sen shares bold photos at age 19 wearing yellow dress see pics | At the age of 19, Anushka Sen climbed uncontrollably, fans became uncontrollable after seeing boldness

new Delhi: TV actress Anushka Sen has become a social media sensation today due to her boldness. He started his acting career as a child artist. Although she has achieved a special identity in the industry in a very short time. Anushka has attracted a lot of attention not only from her acting but also with her stylish looks.

Anushka has become a social media sensation

She often remains in the discussion among her fans due to her looks. People are crazy about a glimpse of him. Often the fans are waiting for their looks. This is the reason why the list of followers of Anushka is continuously increasing.

Anushka has created panic on social media at the age of 19. In such a situation, now Anushka has surprised people with her look.

Anushka was seen wearing a floral print dress

The actress has recently shared some pictures on her Instagram account, in which she is seen in a very bold avatar as usual. In these, Anushka is seen wearing a floral print body fit dress.

To complete her look, Anushka has done light makeup. Here she has kept her hair wide open.

Anushka spreads her beauty

In these pictures, she is spreading her beauty by the poolside. In this post, Anushka has shared four pictures, the special thing is that her different style is being seen in every photo.

Anushka is looking very bold and hot in this look too. Now Anushka’s fans are not tired of praising her look. Millions of likes have come on this so far.

