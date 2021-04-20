ENTERTAINMENT

Anushka Sharma, carrying Vamika in her lap, stared at the camera like this, people said – will kill feeling

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli had been noticed at Mumbai airport on Monday night. Alongside along with her daughter Vamika was additionally there. Each returned from Chennai the place Virat’s group performed in opposition to Royal Challengers Bangalore Kolkata Knight Riders. Paparaji, who was current on the event, captured many images and movies. These footage of Virat, Anushka and their daughter are viral on social media. Followers are giving varied varieties of reactions to those.

Anushka appeared aggravated after seeing the digicam

On the airport, Anushka appeared for a child sling carrying Vamika. He had one other bag on his again. Vamika’s face was not seen however her pink outfit, bo hairband, was seen. Sylab photographer Manav Mangalani has shared the video. On this, folks have commented on Anushka’s response. Truly, Anushka appears to have some confusion within the video. She is seen staring sternly in direction of the digicam after which places her arms on the woman.

Folks made feedback on response

A person has commented, the way in which the cameraman appeared, he would have been killed there. One has written, Anushka felt that when Vamika’s face can be seen, she obtained scared. On the identical time, there’s one other remark, within the matter of not displaying face, the woman was strangled.

Wish to preserve the woman away from the media

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli turned mother and father on 11 January. After the beginning of the woman, she requested the media to not make the woman content material, each of them at all times give the content material. Virat and Anushka have proven Vamika’s glimpse to the followers. Followers are determined to see the newborn’s face.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
34
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
33
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
31
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
30
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
29
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
28
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
28
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
27
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top