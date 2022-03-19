Anushka Sharma left her production house Clean Slate Filmz, handed over full responsibility to brother, know the reason – anushka sharma quits production house handed over to brother karnesh ssharma tmov

ENTERTAINMENT

Breaking news has come out about Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. The actress has left her production house. Why were you surprised? But this news is true. Anushka Sharma has left her position in Clean Slate Films and has handed over the entire responsibility of the production house to her brother Karnesh Sharma.

Big decision of Anushka Sharma

Anushka has given information about this by writing a long and wide post on Insta. The actress wrote – When I started Clean Slate Films with my brother Karnesh Sharma, we were novices in the production field. But we wanted to set the entertainment agenda in India through culture breaking content. Today when we look at our journey, I feel proud of what we have created. However, Clean Slate Filmz was started with my vision for commercial projects. I have to give credit to my brother Karnesh for shaping Clean Slate Films, making him what he is today.

“As a new mother who has chosen acting profession, I have to rebalance my life completely. So I have decided that whatever time I have, I would like to give it to my first love, acting. That’s why I have decided to break away from Clean Slate Films. I am confident that Karan will take it to the vision with which it was started. I will be the biggest cheerleader of Karnesh and Clean Slate Films. Hope to be a part of many culture breaking projects of Clean Slate Films. ,

Anushka Sharma has given best wishes and a lot of love to her brother in her post. Anushka may have left this production house, but she can be seen in its projects. Strong projects like NH10, Pari, Phillauri, Bulbul, Paatal Lok have been made under the banner of Clean Slate Filmz. Anushka Sharma has also been a part of Pari, Phillauri, NH10. Talking about Anushka’s workfront, her next film is Chakda Express.

