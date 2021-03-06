ENTERTAINMENT

Anushka Shetty romances Naveen Polyshetti

Anushka Shetty Her performances in films like Arundhati, Vedam, Panchakshari, Bahubali, have impressed the audience. Rudramadevi, Size Zero, Bhagamathi, and many more. She was last seen playing the female lead role in Nishabdham, released on the TheMiracleTech platform.

Although the film Nishabdam received mixed response from film lovers, Anushka Shetty’s acting was praised. Now as per the latest buzz in the film industry, Anushka Shetty has signed an upcoming film, which will be starring Ra Ra Krishna’s Ramesh P and bankrolled by UV Creations. Now reports are coming that Anushka Shetty will be seen romancing young hero Naveen Polishetty in this film.

Sources say that the film stars Naveen Polishetti, who is a cute and funny drama, to romance Anushka Shetty. The upcoming film is a love story between two people, aged between 40 and 25 years.

On the work front, Naveen Polyshetti is currently busy with the promotional activities of his upcoming hilarious entertainer Rathi Rattu. The film also stars Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna in lead roles and is produced by Nag Ashwin under the banner of Swapna Cinema. The story of the comedy film Hathi Ratnalu revolves around three happy men.

