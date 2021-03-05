ENTERTAINMENT

Anushka Srivastava Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Web Series, Pictures

Posted on
Loading...

Anushka Srivastava is an aspiring actress and model. She was featured in some Hindi films, web series and TV shows. His first Bollywood film was Sir….: Life looks greener on the other side Which was released in the year 2008.

Anushka gained fame after acting in a Hindi film Tishnagi (2018). She was also seen in some music videos. She played the lead role in the Owl app Ritual Rhythm Chhabi Web series.

Anushka Shrivastav Biography

Name Anushka Shrivastav
Real Name Anushka Shrivastav
Surname Anushka
The business Actress
Date of birth 29 October 1997
Ages 24 (until 2021)
Zodiac sign Still to be updated
family husband: Still to be updated
The mother: Still to be updated
brother: Suraj Srivastava
marital status Single
Case / lover Still to be updated
husband Still to be updated
children Still to be updated
religion Hindu
educational qualification PG (Statistics)
school Still to be updated
College Still to be updated
Hobby Listening to music and dancing
birth place Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Hometown Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Current City Still to be updated
the nationality Indian

Anushka Srivastava’s official social profile

facebook.com/realanushkasrivastava

Twitter: Still to be updated

instagram.com/realanushkasrivastava

Interesting facts about Anushka Srivastava

  • She has millions of followers for her Lip Sync video.
  • This female model is a tattoo lover.
  • Anushka has over 300k followers on her Instagram account.

Movies list

  • Saraf….: Life seems greener on the other side – 2008 (Role: Anushka ‘Chinky’ A. Ranade)
  • Tishnagi – 2018

Tv show list

  • Gori tera gaon bada pyara
  • Provision India – 2012 to present
  • Queens Hain Hum – 2016
  • Hamari Wali Good News – 2020

Web series

  • Customs Rhythm Chubby Web Series – 2021

Anushka Srivastava Images

Take a look at the amazing images of Anushka Srivastava,

thank you for coming Newsbugz. for more information Biography, Click here.

Loading...
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
929
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
855
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
748
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
720
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
705
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
685
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });