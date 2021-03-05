Anushka Srivastava Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Web Series, Pictures

Anushka Srivastava is an aspiring actress and model. She was featured in some Hindi films, web series and TV shows. His first Bollywood film was Sir….: Life looks greener on the other side Which was released in the year 2008.

Anushka gained fame after acting in a Hindi film Tishnagi (2018). She was also seen in some music videos. She played the lead role in the Owl app Ritual Rhythm Chhabi Web series.

Anushka Shrivastav Biography

Name Anushka Shrivastav Real Name Anushka Shrivastav Surname Anushka The business Actress Date of birth 29 October 1997 Ages 24 (until 2021) Zodiac sign Still to be updated family husband: Still to be updated

The mother: Still to be updated

brother: Suraj Srivastava marital status Single Case / lover Still to be updated husband Still to be updated children Still to be updated religion Hindu educational qualification PG (Statistics) school Still to be updated College Still to be updated Hobby Listening to music and dancing birth place Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Hometown Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Current City Still to be updated the nationality Indian

Anushka Srivastava’s official social profile

facebook.com/realanushkasrivastava

Twitter: Still to be updated

instagram.com/realanushkasrivastava

Interesting facts about Anushka Srivastava

She has millions of followers for her Lip Sync video.

This female model is a tattoo lover.

Anushka has over 300k followers on her Instagram account.

Movies list

Saraf….: Life seems greener on the other side – 2008 (Role: Anushka ‘Chinky’ A. Ranade)

Tishnagi – 2018

Tv show list

Gori tera gaon bada pyara

Provision India – 2012 to present

Queens Hain Hum – 2016

Hamari Wali Good News – 2020

Web series

Customs Rhythm Chubby Web Series – 2021

Anushka Srivastava Images

Take a look at the amazing images of Anushka Srivastava,

