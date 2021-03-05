Anushka Srivastava Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Web Series, Pictures

Anushka Srivastava is an aspiring actress and model. She was featured in some Hindi films, web series and TV shows. His first Bollywood film was Sir….: Life looks greener on the other side Which was released in the year 2008.
Anushka gained fame after acting in a Hindi film Tishnagi (2018). She was also seen in some music videos. She played the lead role in the Owl app Ritual Rhythm Chhabi Web series.
Anushka Shrivastav Biography
|Name
|Anushka Shrivastav
|Real Name
|Anushka Shrivastav
|Surname
|Anushka
|The business
|Actress
|Date of birth
|29 October 1997
|Ages
|24 (until 2021)
|Zodiac sign
|Still to be updated
|family
|husband: Still to be updated
The mother: Still to be updated
brother: Suraj Srivastava
|marital status
|Single
|Case / lover
|Still to be updated
|husband
|Still to be updated
|children
|Still to be updated
|religion
|Hindu
|educational qualification
|PG (Statistics)
|school
|Still to be updated
|College
|Still to be updated
|Hobby
|Listening to music and dancing
|birth place
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Hometown
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Current City
|Still to be updated
|the nationality
|Indian
Anushka Srivastava’s official social profile
facebook.com/realanushkasrivastava
Twitter: Still to be updated
instagram.com/realanushkasrivastava
Interesting facts about Anushka Srivastava
- She has millions of followers for her Lip Sync video.
- This female model is a tattoo lover.
- Anushka has over 300k followers on her Instagram account.
Movies list
- Saraf….: Life seems greener on the other side – 2008 (Role: Anushka ‘Chinky’ A. Ranade)
- Tishnagi – 2018
Tv show list
- Gori tera gaon bada pyara
- Provision India – 2012 to present
- Queens Hain Hum – 2016
- Hamari Wali Good News – 2020
Web series
- Customs Rhythm Chubby Web Series – 2021
Anushka Srivastava Images
Take a look at the amazing images of Anushka Srivastava,
