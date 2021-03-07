ENTERTAINMENT

Anushka to act with Young Hero? – TheMiracleTech

Posted on
Loading...


Published by TheMiracleTechDeskMarch 07, 2021

Loading...

Undoubtedly, actress Anushka Shetty is one of the bankable actresses in the South and is also in high demand.

Loading...

The actress was last seen in Nishabdam which was released on Amazon Prime Video in 2020 and she did a cameo in Sai Raa Narasimha Reddy which was released in the year 2019.

Loading...

After Nishabdam, Anushka has not announced her next film. But now, it has been finalized. She will team up with Navinpolisatti for her upcoming film, which is set to be produced by UVCreat. It is said that this story is a love story between two people between the ages of 40 and 25 years. Earlier creations have produced Anushka’s Mirchi and Bhagamathi.

Loading...

Naveen Polyshetti is awaiting the release of Jaideep Ratnalu, directed by Anudeep and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The film also stars Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna and Faria Abdullah. Agent Sai Srinivas attained new fame with Atreya and the Bollywood film Chikhor.

Loading...

Loading...

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)

Loading...
Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
932
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
858
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
751
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
724
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
711
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
689
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });