Anushka to act with Young Hero? – TheMiracleTech

Undoubtedly, actress Anushka Shetty is one of the bankable actresses in the South and is also in high demand.

The actress was last seen in Nishabdam which was released on Amazon Prime Video in 2020 and she did a cameo in Sai Raa Narasimha Reddy which was released in the year 2019.

After Nishabdam, Anushka has not announced her next film. But now, it has been finalized. She will team up with Navinpolisatti for her upcoming film, which is set to be produced by UVCreat. It is said that this story is a love story between two people between the ages of 40 and 25 years. Earlier creations have produced Anushka’s Mirchi and Bhagamathi.

Naveen Polyshetti is awaiting the release of Jaideep Ratnalu, directed by Anudeep and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The film also stars Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna and Faria Abdullah. Agent Sai Srinivas attained new fame with Atreya and the Bollywood film Chikhor.

