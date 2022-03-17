Anushka’s anger on Deepika Padukone, said- ‘Stop throwing garbage at me’

The Bollywood industry is equally known for friendship, it is equally famous for enmity. Many superstars of the industry have clashed with each other. At the same time, there was a time when the catfight of two big actresses of the industry was also in the headlines.

We are talking about actress Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma. In an interview, Anushka Sharma got angry on Deepika and said many things about her.

Anushka is very different from Deepika

There was a time when Anushka Sharma was dating actor Ranveer Singh. There was discussion of the affair of both of them all around. Although today Ranveer is Deepika’s husband. At the same time, Anushka has also moved ahead in her life by holding the hand of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. Anushka-Virat have become parents to daughter Vamika.

At the same time, while giving an interview to Mumbai Mirror recently, Anushka Sharma spoke openly about her relationship with Deepika. Anushka Sharma said that there is no such thing as comparison between Deepika and me. None of their things match each other. We do different types of films. In fact, he did more films.” But I have been selective about films.

Anushka Sharma asked to reduce fees

On reducing her endorsement fee in the interview, Anushka Sharma said, ‘I don’t need to do this. I have enough brands. And many of those brands have renewed contracts with them.

Many of those brands have renewed their contracts for the third time. Anushka further said that I do not think this is happening with other heroines. I must be doing something right.

Deepika tried to bring down

In the interview, Anushka Sharma told many other things to Deepika. Anushka told that ‘A friend of Deepika called and said that she is doing Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, not Anushka. My ‘friends’ don’t call, do they? I am Kashyap and Hirani’s choice and it is Ayan Mukerji or something.

Anushka further said that ‘I never try to bring anyone down. It makes me feel good, doesn’t it? Stop throwing garbage at me because I don’t throw garbage at you. We call ourselves cool but in reality we are not.

I am not saying that I am better or worse than X. I myself am in very good shape. No one can snatch it from me by making fun of me.

Anushka Sharma will make a comeback after 4 years

Now soon Anushka Sharma is going to make a comeback after 4 years with the film ‘Chakda Express’. In this film, she will be seen playing the role of female cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka is working very hard for the film.

The trailer of the film has been released. Which is getting good response from the audience. On the other hand, Deepika will soon be seen in superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Pathan’.