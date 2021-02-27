Anwar’s strange story download: On Full HD (Telegram)?

Search netizensAnwar’s strange story full movie Telegram‘ on the Web. See where the film can be viewed for free. It has been told about it.

Anwar’s Ajab Kissa 2013 is a Hindi dark comedy directed by Buddhadeb Dasgupta. In the film about a detective searching for himself, Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the lead, followed by Ananya Chatterjee, Pankaj Tripathi. After being premiered at the BFI London Film Festival on 17 October 2013, the film was also screened at the 2013 International Film Festival of Kerala. The film was released on Eros Now on November 20, 2020.

Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa Review

When director Buddev Dasgupta Anwar’s Ajab Kissa, in its fourth Hindi narrative feature, is at its best, he captures the shattering rhythms of life beautifully and movingly, celebrating the resilience of a small man.

Streaming on Eros Now, the film, which is gloomy and lively and alternates between melanolic and sardonic, is shot through Dasgupta’s signature, often spanning poetic arrogance and played by a superb pitch-perfect Nawazuddin Siddiqui performance.

Indifferent tone of Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa The melancholy is drenched for the receding light; The pessimistic air is enraged with the constant hope of transcendence; The rigid, meditative edge is constantly softened by humanism. The treatment is doubled by the protagonist, completely cast as a private detective who is more lost than the eccentric sons.

Dasgupta suspended the incisive figure, the man’s story, and his spatial parameters somewhere between intense realism and dignified, tactile imagery. The eponymous hero is a wobbler, before we spy against everything that has come to the fore in Hindi cinema. His job is to find the answer. He asks questions instead.

Mohammad Anwar is also not stubborn, strict. He remembers his Gramin Dak Sevak father and his “Hazrat Khata, Thousand Stories”. He shatters into a soft mold singing a song inspired by a Sukumar Ray nonsense poem (Hatima Timtima). He creates a dreamy world for himself and comes back into it again and again.

Wearing a black hat and dark glasses, carrying a backpack and a photo camera to collect photographic evidence, Anwar adopts a different attitude, believing a firm commitment to his job, working for a detective agency. That sends him to assignments that primarily concern missing persons. .

Whether on the field or in the privacy of his modest home in a dilapidated building, the protagonist struggles with crushing loneliness. Siddiqui fills Anwar with sympathy and sympathy, calling for a man whose heart is as faltering as his plight.

Pankaj Tripathi – he was cast in the film, when Masaan imprisoned him in the collective consciousness of independent Hindi cinema enthusiasts – has a series cameo as one of the missing men to find Anwar. Tripathi makes an immediate impression – and leaves a lasting impression.

Anwar Ka Ajab KissaPhotographed by Spanish cameraman Diego Romero and embellished with a musical score by Alokananda Dasgupta, a free-running ballad is a composition of many chronicles of sensation, loss and longing. While Anwar attempts to reduce sluggishness by sipping a bottle of rum every night and constantly interacting with a loyal labrador, his customers are no less. Each of them is facing some kind of emotional difficulty.

A family man disappears without a trace and Anwar’s investigation leads him to a surprising mystery. Anwar feels sorry for the missing man’s wife and adult daughter, but is not back from giving the ‘suspect’ a compassionate hearing.

An 11-year-old son of an old farmer working in the city to meet the family’s meager income is missing. He feeds the distraught farmer in a restaurant – the man eats to his heart’s content – before heading out to find the baby. Thrill is not good for him.

A rich director leaves his wife (Ananya Chatterjee) and son and disappears into pornography. Anwar digs deeper into the lives of the people he is investigating to be missing; Sometimes he goes way too deep for his own good. An assignment takes her back to her rustic roots and Ayesha (Niharika Singh), the love of her life that she has never forgotten.

Dasgupta’s meticulous screenplay is inexplicably filled with absurd deflections. One night while driving drunk with his dog, Anwar meets an old woman who cries that he has not slept for ten years. He rubs his eyes, not sure he can believe what he has seen and heard. On a visit to a rural outpost in the line of duty, he meets a shrunken man, who asks each passer-by what time it is.

Anwar helps a woman (Farrukh Jafar in a shiny cameo), crosses a road, befriends her, and treats her stories of a possible fictional journey, which gives her a chance to travel and share her thoughts in her childhood Awakens to bring it back. A young girl (Amrita Chatterjee), a neighbor, occasionally comes to her door and talks to Anwar about her pets.

These flames of eccentricity exacerbate the struggle of an insignificant outsider who pursues people and seeks the truth in his day-to-day work, but is barely able to fulfill the purpose – and the epic quest level of his life till . From man to happiness. Anwar gets lost in a city that barely tolerates his comrades. The assignments they receive take them out of themselves and reveal the most important aspects of their character, layer by layer, but closure rarely comes their way.

The only true friend is the dog he saved when the original owner left the dog to scrape. The animal is also its drinking partner – it is a hobby for this rum that the master drinks every night in a house where both drinking and pets are prohibited.

There is much that Swayambhu Anwar has lost in life, including his childhood, the village he grew up in, the childhood of his maternal grandfather and the woman he loved. It is understandable why he is attached to the dog – it is the only living thing he has found and held in a life of happiness that has slipped from his fist.

The big city lets the outsiders hide themselves and their true feelings, but gives them no rest. But Anwar is not going to give up his hopes and principles. One case confirms Anwar’s open thinking, the other reveals his generosity, and a third helps him come into contact with his innermost urges.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is absolutely brilliant in this parable of pain and desire. The actor’s captivating, sharp angular interpretation of a man who basically shuffles back and forth between honesty and resignation, leading to Dasgupta’s mastery of the medium Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa Must see.

Film festivals are great. I have seen some of my favorite films at film festivals. And I campaigned for them so that someone would pick it up and show it to a wider audience. But like everything, there are good films and there are bad films which are shown on these festivals. Now, while I understand that it takes a lot of effort to get it Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa From the screening of a festival in 2013 to the digital release in 2020, I honestly think it should have stopped in 2013. He said, just avoid it and watch better movies and TV shows because I think it is here anyway.

