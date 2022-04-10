Anxiety in the river for Robert Rojas: Coronary spasm after surgery

World River is on alert due to the health condition of Robert Rojasso, 25 year old defender suffering from chest pain -Chest pain- Alienza Lima suffered after surgery for a fracture of the tibia and fibula of the right leg. as a confirmation hailsoccer player Being monitored in the Coronary Unit of the Trinidad de San Isidro Sanatorium,

Rojas—as explained to the club—has suffered a coronary spasm.Narrowing of an artery that reduces the flow of blood that circulates through it, causing discomfort in the anterior region.

a condition that occurred about two hours after surgery When he was already in his room and this prompted the realization of a series of studies …