Anxiety relief in Brussels

In Brussels, the flag of the European Union flies over the Justus Lipsius building, the headquarters of the Council of the European Union, of which France has held the rotating presidency since January 1, 2022. John Thays / AFP

“I hope I’m wrong.” For a few days, in the corridors of European institutions, these words have stalled dangerous conversations around the scenario that France, the founding country and driving force of the European Union (EU), would fall into the hands of the far-right. Right Eurosceptic Marine Le Pen. The results of the elections held on Sunday 10 April calmed, without dissipating, the concern that had suddenly triumphed over the “European bubble” following the publication of the latest polls, where Emmanuel Macron was given elbow to elbow with the M.Me Le pen.

“it’s a relief”A Diplomat Responds Even If He Can’t “Do not imagine that France is in the leading position …