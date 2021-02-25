Anya Singh Vicky, Biography, Age, Movies, Pictures

Anya Singh is one Indian film actress, Who works in the Bollywood film industry. He made his Bollywood film “debut”Law of vengeance, ”Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh in the year 2016. For Anya Singh Wiki, biography, age, cinema, pictures, etc. see below.
Early life and career
Anya Singh was born 29 December 1992 In Delhi, India. Details of Anya Singh family and schooling will be updated soon. She has completed her graduation Delhi University, New Delhi. He made his acting debut in the year 2016 Bollywood film “Law of vengeance, “Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. She then made her first lead role in Habib Faisal’s Hindi filmQaidi band, “Adar Jain, Sachin Pilgaonkar and in the year 2017.
Biography of anya singh
|Name
|Anya singh
|Real Name
|Anya singh
|Surname
|Anya
|The business
|Actress
|Date of birth
|29 December 1992
|Ages
|26 (as of October 2018)
|Zodiac sign
|Yet to be updated
|father’s name
|Yet to be updated
|Mother’s name
|Yet to be updated
|one mother’s kid
|Yet to be updated
|religion
|Hindu
|educational qualification
|Yet to be updated
|school
|Yet to be updated
|College
|University of Delhi, New Delhi
|Hobby
|Modeling, Travel, Shopping
|Hometown
|Delhi, India
|the nationality
|Indian
|married
|No
|Husband’s name
|No
|Case / lover
|No one
|children
|No one
|Current City
|Delhi, India
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/anyasinghofficial/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/anyasinghoff
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/anyasinghofficial/
