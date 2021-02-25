Anya Singh Vicky, Biography, Age, Movies, Pictures

Anya Singh is one Indian film actress, Who works in the Bollywood film industry. He made his Bollywood film “debut”Law of vengeance, ”Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh in the year 2016. For Anya Singh Wiki, biography, age, cinema, pictures, etc. see below.

Early life and career

Anya Singh was born 29 December 1992 In Delhi, India. Details of Anya Singh family and schooling will be updated soon. She has completed her graduation Delhi University, New Delhi. He made his acting debut in the year 2016 Bollywood film “Law of vengeance, “Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. She then made her first lead role in Habib Faisal’s Hindi filmQaidi band, “Adar Jain, Sachin Pilgaonkar and in the year 2017.

Anya Singh Vicky

Biography of anya singh

Name Anya singh Real Name Anya singh Surname Anya The business Actress Date of birth 29 December 1992 Ages 26 (as of October 2018) Zodiac sign Yet to be updated father’s name Yet to be updated Mother’s name Yet to be updated one mother’s kid Yet to be updated religion Hindu educational qualification Yet to be updated school Yet to be updated College University of Delhi, New Delhi Hobby Modeling, Travel, Shopping Hometown Delhi, India the nationality Indian married No Husband’s name No Case / lover No one children No one Current City Delhi, India

List of Anya Singh Movies

Anya Singh Images

