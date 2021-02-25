ENTERTAINMENT

Anya Singh Vicky, Biography, Age, Movies, Pictures

Anya Singh is one Indian film actress, Who works in the Bollywood film industry. He made his Bollywood film “debut”Law of vengeance, ”Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh in the year 2016. For Anya Singh Wiki, biography, age, cinema, pictures, etc. see below.

Early life and career

Anya Singh was born 29 December 1992 In Delhi, India. Details of Anya Singh family and schooling will be updated soon. She has completed her graduation Delhi University, New Delhi. He made his acting debut in the year 2016 Bollywood film “Law of vengeance, “Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. She then made her first lead role in Habib Faisal’s Hindi filmQaidi band, “Adar Jain, Sachin Pilgaonkar and in the year 2017.

Biography of anya singh

Name Anya singh
Real Name Anya singh
Surname Anya
The business Actress
Date of birth 29 December 1992
Ages 26 (as of October 2018)
Zodiac sign Yet to be updated
father’s name Yet to be updated
Mother’s name Yet to be updated
one mother’s kid Yet to be updated
religion Hindu
educational qualification Yet to be updated
school Yet to be updated
College University of Delhi, New Delhi
Hobby Modeling, Travel, Shopping
Hometown Delhi, India
the nationality Indian
married No
Husband’s name No
Case / lover No one
children No one
Current City Delhi, India

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/anyasinghofficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/anyasinghoff

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/anyasinghofficial/

List of Anya Singh Movies

Anya Singh Images

