Anya Taylor-Joy Bio, Height, Age, Hair, Measurements, Boyfriend

Anya Taylor-Joy is a US-born actress, actively working in the American TV industry. She was born on 16 of April 1996, a New York City, U.S. She is known for her work in Split, The Queen’s Gambit web series. She also works in theater in new york in her teenage. She came into fame in 2015 via The Witch movies. Her first breakout role was in Vampire Academy. She looks so cute and beautiful, she is naturally blonde.

Anya Taylor-Joy Wiki

Full Name Anya Josephine Marie Taylor-Joy Nick Name (s) Anya Date of Birth April 16, 1996 Birth Place Miami, Florida, USA Working Field Actress

Model

Fashion Designer Ethnicity White Zodiac Sign Aries Hair Color/ Type Blonde Eye Color Hazel Religion Christian Father Name Mr ____ Taylor Mother Name Mrs ___ Taylor Marital Status Single Relationship(s) NA First Movie The Witch First TV Series Vampire Academy Known For Vampire Academy

The Witch

The Queen’s Gambit Net Worth $1.5 Million Dollars

Anya Taylor-Joy Measurments

Body Measurements 34-24-33 inches Height 5 feet 6 inches (1.69 m) Weight 55 kg (121lbs) Dress Size 5 (US) Shoes Size 9 (US) Body Shape Slim Bra Size 34B Chest Size 34 inches Waist Size 24 inches Hips Size 33 inches

Social Media Accounts

Anya Taylor-Joy Filmography (Latest)

Movie / TV Series Name Character Name Last Night in Soho (2021) Sandy The Queen’s Gambit (2020) Beth Harmon The New Mutants (2020) Illyana Rasputin Here Are the Young Men (2020) Just Peaky Blinders (2019) Gina Gray The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (TV Series) (2019) Brea Playmobil (2019) Marla Brenner Glass (2019) Casey Cooke Split (2016) Casey Cooke The Witch (2015) Thomasin