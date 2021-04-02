Anya Taylor-Joy Bio, Height, Age, Hair, Measurements, Boyfriend

Anya Taylor-Joy is a US-born actress, actively working in the American TV industry. She was born on 16 of April 1996, a New York City, U.S. She is known for her work in Split, The Queen’s Gambit web series. She also works in theater in new york in her teenage. She came into fame in 2015 via The Witch movies. Her first breakout role was in Vampire Academy. She looks so cute and beautiful, she is naturally blonde.
Anya Taylor-Joy Wiki
|Full Name
|Anya Josephine Marie Taylor-Joy
|Nick Name (s)
|Anya
|Date of Birth
|April 16, 1996
|Birth Place
|
Miami, Florida, USA
|Working Field
|Actress
Model
Fashion Designer
|Ethnicity
|White
|Zodiac Sign
|Aries
|Hair Color/ Type
|Blonde
|Eye Color
|Hazel
|Religion
|Christian
|Father Name
|Mr ____ Taylor
|Mother Name
|Mrs ___ Taylor
|Marital Status
|Single
|Relationship(s)
|NA
|First Movie
|The Witch
|First TV Series
|Vampire Academy
|Known For
|Vampire Academy
The Witch
The Queen’s Gambit
|Net Worth
|$1.5 Million Dollars
Anya Taylor-Joy Measurments
|Body Measurements
|34-24-33 inches
|Height
|5 feet 6 inches (1.69 m)
|Weight
|55 kg (121lbs)
|Dress Size
|5 (US)
|Shoes Size
|9 (US)
|Body Shape
|Slim
|Bra Size
|34B
|Chest Size
|34 inches
|Waist Size
|24 inches
|Hips Size
|33 inches
Social Media Accounts
Anya Taylor-Joy Filmography (Latest)
|Movie / TV Series Name
|Character Name
|Last Night in Soho (2021)
|Sandy
|The Queen’s Gambit (2020)
|Beth Harmon
|The New Mutants (2020)
|Illyana Rasputin
|Here Are the Young Men (2020)
|Just
|Peaky Blinders (2019)
|Gina Gray
|The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (TV Series) (2019)
|Brea
|Playmobil (2019)
|Marla Brenner
|Glass (2019)
|Casey Cooke
|Split (2016)
|Casey Cooke
|The Witch (2015)
|Thomasin