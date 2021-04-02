ENTERTAINMENT

Anya Taylor-Joy Bio, Height, Age, Hair, Measurements, Boyfriend

Anya Taylor-Joy Bio, Height, Age, Hair, Measurements, Boyfriend

Anya Taylor-Joy is a US-born actress, actively working in the American TV industry. She was born on 16 of April 1996, a New York City, U.S. She is known for her work in Split, The Queen’s Gambit web series. She also works in theater in new york in her teenage. She came into fame in 2015 via The Witch movies. Her first breakout role was in Vampire Academy. She looks so cute and beautiful, she is naturally blonde.

Anya Taylor-Joy Wiki

Full Name Anya Josephine Marie Taylor-Joy
Nick Name (s) Anya
Date of Birth April 16, 1996
Birth Place Miami, Florida, USA
Working Field Actress
Model
Fashion Designer
Ethnicity White
Zodiac Sign Aries
Hair Color/ Type Blonde
Eye Color Hazel
Religion Christian
Father Name Mr ____ Taylor
Mother Name Mrs ___ Taylor
Marital Status Single
Relationship(s) NA
First Movie The Witch
First TV Series Vampire Academy
Known For Vampire Academy
The Witch
The Queen’s Gambit
Net Worth $1.5 Million Dollars

Anya Taylor-Joy Measurments

Body Measurements 34-24-33 inches
Height 5 feet 6 inches (1.69 m)
Weight 55 kg (121lbs)
Dress Size 5 (US)
Shoes Size 9 (US)
Body Shape Slim
Bra Size 34B
Chest Size 34 inches
Waist Size 24 inches
Hips Size 33 inches

Anya Taylor-Joy Filmography (Latest)

Movie / TV Series Name Character Name
Last Night in Soho (2021) Sandy
The Queen’s Gambit (2020) Beth Harmon
The New Mutants (2020) Illyana Rasputin
Here Are the Young Men (2020) Just
Peaky Blinders (2019) Gina Gray
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (TV Series) (2019) Brea
Playmobil (2019) Marla Brenner
Glass (2019) Casey Cooke
Split (2016) Casey Cooke
The Witch (2015) Thomasin

Anya Taylor-Joy Pics

