Anya Taylor-Joy, sublime on the arm of her beloved Malcolm McRae

At the preview of “The Northman”, Anya Taylor-Joy appeared before photographers on the arm of her partner Malcolm McRae. The “Game of the Lady” actress arrived at London’s Odeon Luxe Leicester Square wearing a stunning Christian Dior dress, of which she is a muse. The 25-year-old wore Tiffany & Co. jewelry and heels in sequins.

After exchanging a sweet kiss with her beloved, Anya Taylor-Joy is joined by her partner, Alexander Skarsgard, in the new feature film by Robert Eggers (“The Witch”, “The Lighthouse”). The film, which tells the story of the 10th-century Norse prince Amleth, who sets out on a quest to avenge his death…