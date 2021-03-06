Anyror Gujarat: Bhulekh Naksha 7/12, Urban / Rural Area Land Record

7/12 Any Cry Gujarat Gujarat Bhulekh Naksha Online Land Record | Search Property Gujarat Land Records 7/12 ROR Online | Urban / Rural Area Land Record Anirore Gujarat Record

Hello readers, this article is about the land record portal started by the Gujarat government. The name of the portal is Gujrat gujrat@ Any address of portal is at anyror.gujarat.gov.in. If you are a citizen of Gujarat state and how to get land related information through this portal, you will have to read the next session of this page to collect information related to it. Gujrat gujrat Related details such as what services are available on this portal, you can check your land records with the help of this portal, and other relevant information is provided here.

Land record Anyror Gujarat

Gujrat gujrat A land record portal has been formally launched by the Department of Revenue, Government of Gujarat. This portal is very helpful for those who want to buy or sell land in Gujarat. With the help of this portal, you no longer need to spend time outside government offices to get a little information about the land. The portal consists of 225 taluks and 26 districts of the state of Gujarat. This portal provides online government verified VF7, VF 8A, VF 6 and VF 12 land records. Grab procedures to check records and other information from below.

Services available in Anyror Gujarat

135-D notice for mutation

Admission List by Month

Integrated Survey No Details

Know Khata in the name of the owner

Survey No by Owner Name

New survey not for old promulgated village

Nandh no. Description

Old scanned VF-6 entry details

Old scanned VF-7/12 specification

Revenue case statement

VF-6 Entrance Details

VF-7 Survey No Details

VF-8A Account Description

Gujarat Gujarat Highlights

Portal Name Any RoR Land Record Launched by state government Department Name Revenue Department of Gujarat developed by National Informatics Center official website https://anyror.gujarat.gov.in

Objective of Gujarat

Important Purpose objective The information related to the land records of Gujarat is to be provided to the citizens of Gujarat. With the help of this portal, citizens of Gujarat can now view land records information from the comfort of their homes. They do not need to go to any government office to see land related information. This will save a lot of time and money and will also bring transparency in the system.

Benefits of Gujarat Gujarat Portal

Easy and time consuming service

True and real land record

Without any cost

Transparency in work

Testing process 7/12 Anyror Gujarat Land Record

Rural area land record

To check the registry of the land online you need to open official website Revenue Department of Gujarat

Now you need to select one of the given options- Old Scan Vf-7/12 Description Old scanned Vf-6 entry details 135-D notice for mutation Old for cultivated village Integrated Survey No Details



Enter “District”, “Taluka”, “Village” and “Survey Number / Owner Name / Entry Number / Old Survey Number / Year and Month” as asked on the screen.

Click “Get Details” and the information will appear on the screen

Urban area land record

To check the registry of the land online you need to open official website Revenue Department of Gujarat

Now you have to select one of the options below.

Survey number statement

Nandh no. Description

135D Information Statement

Survey no.

Owner Name

Admission List by Month

Enter “District”, “Office, Survey of City”, “Ward”, “Survey Number”, “Letter Number”, “No. No. – Nand Date”, “Owner Name” and “Month and Year” as shown. It has been asked on this. The screen

Enter captcha code and click on “Get Details” option

The information will appear on the screen.

The process of searching your property online

To check the registry of the land online you need to open official website Revenue Department of Gujarat

After that, you have to click “ Property search From the home page of the website

From the home page of the website Now select “Property Wise” or “Name wise” or “Document Number-Year Wise”

Enter the details asked on the screen, such as district, sub-register office, index-2 village, property / land type, search type, TP no. / Survey Number / VolumeZone, Party Type, Party Name, Applicant Name, Mobile Number, Email ID, Document Number and Document Year.

Click send verification code and enter OTP

Details will appear on the screen.

Online Application Gujrat gujrat

Application for payment of premium, obtaining non-agricultural permission, non-farming permission, non-farming premium with permission, obtaining a certificate of honest industrial purpose, obtaining permission to purchase land, title deeds , Can ask for online application to get the application. Related to the subject related to city survey office and land survey. Here are the steps to apply through any website:

To apply for online permission you have to go official website

Choose from the menu bar “Online Application” the option

the option Select Applicant Type as New Applicant

Other details like

Purpose of Application

Enter captcha code and generate OTP

Enter OTP and verify it

Complete the application and submit it

Login office

First, go to official website Department of Revenue, Government of Gujarat

Department of Revenue, Government of Gujarat Home page will appear in front of you

On the homepage, you have to click Office login

Now a new page will open in front of you where you will have to enter your username, password and captcha code.

After that, you have to click on login

You can login an office by following this procedure

How to download Anyror Gujarat Mobile Application

Open play store first

Go to search box

Type “Anyror”

Click on “Install” option

