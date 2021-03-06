Anyror Gujarat: Bhulekh Naksha 7/12, Urban / Rural Area Land Record

7/12 Any Cry Gujarat Gujarat Bhulekh Naksha Online Land Record | Search Property Gujarat Land Records 7/12 ROR Online | Urban / Rural Area Land Record Anirore Gujarat Record
Hello readers, this article is about the land record portal started by the Gujarat government. The name of the portal is Gujrat gujrat@ Any address of portal is at anyror.gujarat.gov.in. If you are a citizen of Gujarat state and how to get land related information through this portal, you will have to read the next session of this page to collect information related to it. Gujrat gujrat Related details such as what services are available on this portal, you can check your land records with the help of this portal, and other relevant information is provided here.
Land record Anyror Gujarat
Gujrat gujrat A land record portal has been formally launched by the Department of Revenue, Government of Gujarat. This portal is very helpful for those who want to buy or sell land in Gujarat. With the help of this portal, you no longer need to spend time outside government offices to get a little information about the land. The portal consists of 225 taluks and 26 districts of the state of Gujarat. This portal provides online government verified VF7, VF 8A, VF 6 and VF 12 land records. Grab procedures to check records and other information from below.
Services available in Anyror Gujarat
- 135-D notice for mutation
- Admission List by Month
- Integrated Survey No Details
- Know Khata in the name of the owner
- Survey No by Owner Name
- New survey not for old promulgated village
- Nandh no. Description
- Old scanned VF-6 entry details
- Old scanned VF-7/12 specification
- Revenue case statement
- VF-6 Entrance Details
- VF-7 Survey No Details
- VF-8A Account Description
Gujarat Gujarat Highlights
|
Portal Name
|Any RoR Land Record
|
Launched by
|state government
|
Department Name
|
Revenue Department of Gujarat
|
developed by
|
National Informatics Center
|
official website
|
https://anyror.gujarat.gov.in
Objective of Gujarat
Important Purpose objective The information related to the land records of Gujarat is to be provided to the citizens of Gujarat. With the help of this portal, citizens of Gujarat can now view land records information from the comfort of their homes. They do not need to go to any government office to see land related information. This will save a lot of time and money and will also bring transparency in the system.
Benefits of Gujarat Gujarat Portal
- Easy and time consuming service
- True and real land record
- Without any cost
- Transparency in work
Testing process 7/12 Anyror Gujarat Land Record
Rural area land record
- To check the registry of the land online you need to open official website Revenue Department of Gujarat
- Now you need to select one of the given options-
- Old Scan Vf-7/12 Description
- Old scanned Vf-6 entry details
- 135-D notice for mutation
- Old for cultivated village
- Integrated Survey No Details
- Enter “District”, “Taluka”, “Village” and “Survey Number / Owner Name / Entry Number / Old Survey Number / Year and Month” as asked on the screen.
- Click “Get Details” and the information will appear on the screen
Urban area land record
- To check the registry of the land online you need to open official website Revenue Department of Gujarat
- Now you have to select one of the options below.
- Survey number statement
- Nandh no. Description
- 135D Information Statement
- Survey no.
- Owner Name
- Admission List by Month
- Enter “District”, “Office, Survey of City”, “Ward”, “Survey Number”, “Letter Number”, “No. No. – Nand Date”, “Owner Name” and “Month and Year” as shown. It has been asked on this. The screen
- Enter captcha code and click on “Get Details” option
- The information will appear on the screen.
The process of searching your property online
- To check the registry of the land online you need to open official website Revenue Department of Gujarat
- After that, you have to click “Property searchFrom the home page of the website
- Now select “Property Wise” or “Name wise” or “Document Number-Year Wise”
- Enter the details asked on the screen, such as district, sub-register office, index-2 village, property / land type, search type, TP no. / Survey Number / VolumeZone, Party Type, Party Name, Applicant Name, Mobile Number, Email ID, Document Number and Document Year.
- Click send verification code and enter OTP
- Details will appear on the screen.
Online Application Gujrat gujrat
Application for payment of premium, obtaining non-agricultural permission, non-farming permission, non-farming premium with permission, obtaining a certificate of honest industrial purpose, obtaining permission to purchase land, title deeds , Can ask for online application to get the application. Related to the subject related to city survey office and land survey. Here are the steps to apply through any website:
- To apply for online permission you have to go official website
- Choose from the menu bar “Online Application” the option
- Select Applicant Type as New Applicant
- Other details like
- Purpose of Application
- Enter captcha code and generate OTP
- Enter OTP and verify it
- Complete the application and submit it
Login office
- First, go to official website Department of Revenue, Government of Gujarat
- Home page will appear in front of you
- On the homepage, you have to click Office login
- Now a new page will open in front of you where you will have to enter your username, password and captcha code.
- After that, you have to click on login
- You can login an office by following this procedure
How to download Anyror Gujarat Mobile Application
- Open play store first
- Go to search box
- Type “Anyror”
- Click on “Install” option
Note: Stay connected with our website for more information related to Anyror Gujarat.