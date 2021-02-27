LATEST

AOC Recruitment 2021 Application Form Stenographer 17 Post

Post Name: Fitter: Stenographer Grade-1 Vacancy at 17 posts.
brief information: Army Ordnance Corps Has issued Latest notification for AOC Recruitment Belongs to 2021 Stenographer Grade-1 Vacancy On 17 posts. Candidates want to apply through the official website indianarmy.nic.in 27/04/2021.

Army Ordnance Corps Jobs 2021 – Application Form Stenographer Grade-1 17 Posts

Those candidates are interested in the following Army Ordnance Corps Vacancy 2021 and can fulfill all the eligibility criteria AOC notification Apply online before 2021 AOC Jobs. Below is a brief description of the official notification to the AOC. AOC Other Details Online 2021 Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Army Ordnance Corps Recruitment 2021 selection process, application fee, and Stenographer Jobs in AOC How to apply are given below.

Army Ordnance Corps Recruitment 2021
AOC Notification Details
Eligibility

  • Candidates must have 12th class, graduation or equivalent from a recognized board / university / institute.
Important date

  • Starting date for submission of application: 27/02/2021.
  • Last date for submission of application: 27/04/2021.
Application fee

  • Candidates should visit the notification given below for the application fee details.
pay scale

  • Stenographer Grade-1 Post Salary Rupee. 25500-81100 / –
Age Range

  • minimum age: 18 years.
  • Maximum Age: 30 years.
Selection Process
how to apply

  • Method of application: through Offline.
  • Job Location: All-India.
AOC Recruitment Notification Vacancy Details Total: 17 posts
Interested candidates can read the full notification before applying online.
Click here
Click here
Click here
