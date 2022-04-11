AP Cabinet Reshuffle 14 New Ministers Inducted Into Cabinet Full List Of Ministers & Their Portfolios

Hyderabad: 14 new ministers were sworn in as part of a reshuffle in Andhra Pradesh’s cabinet on Monday, while Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy retained 11 ministers. With all 25 ministers took the oath, the CM has rebuilt his Cabinet.

Five Deputy Chief Ministers in the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet

1. Peedika Rajanna Dora

2. Budi Mutyala Naidu

3. Kottu Satyanarayana

4. K Narayana Swamy

5. Shaik Amjed Basha

Following are the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Ministers and their Portfolios



1. Dharmana Prasada Rao (BC) – Revenue, Registration, and Stamps

2. Seediri Appalaraju (BC)- Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy

Development

3….