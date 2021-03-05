AP CEO Voter List 2021 Name Search – Download PDF Voter List @ ceoandhra.nic.in

Andhra Pradesh Voter List 2021 (PDF) is now available on the CEO’s official website ceoandhra.nic.in, search your name in the new voter list based on your information or EPIC number and download the voter ID card

The Election Commission of India released the AP CEO Voter List 2021 on ceoandhra.nic.in. In this post, we will tell you about the process of checking the voter list. Andhra Pradesh. Voting was held last year for the Lok Sabha elections and assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. People can now download PDF voter list and manually do ap voter list name search 2021 in downloadable voter list with photo.

Citizens can download the AP voter ID card and check their name in the AP CEO voter list 2021 to avoid any last-minute congestion at polling stations. The voter’s name should appear in the AP Voter List 2021 to cast their important votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha and state elections.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) is responsible for the successful conduct of elections across the state of Andhra Pradesh. Therefore, the CEO publishes and updates the AP voter list (voter list) before the election. Now people can find their name in Voters List 2021 and download Andhra Pradesh Voter ID card before casting their vote.

How to check AP CEO Voter List 2021

The CEO department is regularly updating its voter database. Now people can check their name in the district-wise voter list with their photo. People can download the complete PDF file of the voter list (CEO voter list) and do a manual search in the voter list 2021. Now citizens can adopt the hassle-free process and know the process of checking the name in the voter list 2021.

Download AP CEO Voter List 2021 (PDF Electoral Rolls)

Below is the entire process of checking the voter list in Andhra Pradesh. People can download the Andhra Pradesh PDF voter list manually to check the name in the voter list: –

Phase 1: First of all visit the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer of Andhra Pradesh https://ceoandhra.nic.in/ceoap_new/ceo/index.html

stage 2: On the homepage, scroll to “Pdf electoral rollClick “Options” and “Assembly Constituency“Or click directly https://ceoaperolls.ap.gov.in/AP_Eroll/Rolls

step 3: Later, the page for checking the voter list in Andhra Pradesh 2021 is as follows: –

AP CEO Final Electoral Rolls SSR

step 4: Here candidates can enter the district, select the assembly constituency and then click “Click”.Go polling station“. Then the name and location of the polling station of Andhra Pradesh as well as the link to download the mother’s roll and the supplementary voter list will be shown below: –

AP CEO Voter List District AC Wise

Step 5: Now click “Last roll“Option in desired language” and then verify to open CEO Voter List 2021 as shown below: –

Ap voter list with photo pdf download

Step 6: All citizens can do the AP AP voter list name search manually in the downloaded AP CEO Voter List 2021. This list is according to the village and polling station data as per Special Summary Amendment 2021. Those whose name is present in the voter slip can cast their vote in the upcoming assembly elections or Lok Sabha elections in the state.

AP Voter ID Card Download – Search by Details / EPIC Number

All citizens can download their AP Voter ID card as per search by details option or search by EPIC number option: –

By AP Voter ID Card Details

Citizens can click directly https://electoralsearch.in/ Link to open AP Voter ID search by details page shown below: –

AP Voter ID Search by Description

Here all the citizens of Andhra Pradesh can enter their name, father’s name, date of birth, gender, state, district, assembly constituency and “click”search“Button to find their AP voter ID.

AP Voter ID Search by EPIC Number

Candidates can click “EPIC No.At the same option https://electoralsearch.in/ Link to open AP Voter ID search by EPIC number page as shown below: –

AP Voter ID Search by EPIC Number

Here the citizens of Andhra Pradesh can enter their EPIC number, select the state from the list, enter the code and “hit”.search“Button to search AP Voter ID by EPIC number.

Download AP Voter Slip / ID Card

After searching the name of any of the 2 methods given here ie Voter ID card name or Voter ID card EPIC number, the page to download the AP Voter Slip will open with full details of the citizens. This slip will serve as an AP voter ID card which can be easily shown online such as: –

Ap voter id card slip download

People can hit on the bus “Print voter informationSlip the tab or in other words, AP voters to take a printout of this AP voter ID card.

Find your name in AP CEO voter list at ceoandhra.nic.in

Below is the complete description of how you can find your name in AP CEO voter list: –

Phase 1: Go to the same official website ceoandhra.nic.in

stage 2: On the homepage, scroll ”Find your name“Link in header, then scroll”Assembly ConstituencyClick “link” and then “Name search” contact.

Loading...

ceoandhra nic Name Based Search

step 3: direct link – Check my name in the voter list of Andhra Pradesh

step 4: The page for searching your name in AP Voter List 2021 online is shown below: –

Search Name in AP Voter List Online

Here applicants can select their district, assembly constituency and search with house number or name or photo ID number.

AP CEO voter list 2021 e-registration

The E-Registration process has been started to include your name in the AP CEO voter list. People can now directly click on the link given here for e-registration for AP CEO voter list 2021 – https://www.nvsp.in/

Here candidates can fill Form 6 on the National Voter Service Portal to include their name in the voter list to cast their important votes for the state and Lok Sabha elections.

Even people can access the voter portal by Election Commission of India https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/ To register or search for a voter list or to download a voter ID card.

