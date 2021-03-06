AP Free Sanitary Napkin Scheme 2021 – Free sanitary pads for school girls

Government of Andhra Pradesh Announced to start AP Free Sanitary Napkin Scheme 2021 under the leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. To ensure menstrual hygiene, sanitary napkins will be provided absolutely free. Girls studying in 7th to 12th grade in Govt. Schools and junior colleges will be given free sanitary pads. In this article, we will give you complete information about this women welfare scheme.

AP Free Sanitary Napkin Scheme 2021

state government. AP Muft Sanitation Pad Scheme will start from 8 March 2021 in Andhra Pradesh. All girls studying in class 7 to 10 + 2 in government schools, as well as those studying in junior colleges, will get free sanitary napkins. The scheme for free distribution of sanitary napkins to schoolgirls in Andhra Pradesh will be launched on International Women’s Day.

Objectives of AP Free Sanitary Napkin Scheme

state government. This AP Free Sanitary Napkin Scheme has been launched for the following reasons: –

Spreading awareness about menstrual hygiene

Promoting free sanitary napkin distribution among women.

Improving access and use of high quality sanitary napkins to adolescent girls in rural areas.

Safe disposal of sanitary pads in an environmentally friendly manner.

Women can be protected from various menstrual-related diseases by the use of sanitary napkins.

Review Meeting on AP Muft Sanitary Pad Yojana

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on 5 March with officials of School Education, Women and Child Welfare and other departments on the supply of sanitary napkins. The CM emphasized on the health of the students and menstrual hygiene. The officials informed the CM that the tendering process for the supply of sanitary napkins would be completed by 15 April. MEPMA and SERP will enter into a memorandum of understanding with the FMCG companies for the supply of sanitary napkins by the end of April.

When will the distribution of free sanitary pads in Andhra Pradesh begin?

Distribution of free sanitary napkins will begin from 1 July 2021. Every month, 10 free sanitary pads will be supplied to each girl. Each girl will be provided with a total of 120 sanitary napkins per year. The government will spend Rs. 41.4 crores per year on the implementation of the scheme. CM Jagan also wanted the sale of sanitary napkins in rural areas at affordable prices through Kairana stores set up under the YSR Chyutha scheme. Branded sanitary napkins should be supplied at affordable prices.

Highlights of the AP Free Sanitary Napkin Scheme

Important features and salient features of this AP Muft Sanitary Pad Scheme are as follows: –

state government. AP Muftat has announced the launch of sanitation pad scheme. Government. Will distribute sanitary napkins and spread hygiene message among women.

Every month, 10 free sanitary napkins will be given to each schoolgirl.

Each girl will be provided with a total of 120 sanitary napkins per year.

The AP state government will spend Rs. 41.4 crores per year on the implementation of the Free Sanitation Napkin Scheme.

According to the National Family Health Survey Report (2015–16), only 55% of women (15–45 years) are using hygiene safety methods during their menstruation.

The situation is slightly better in urban areas than in rural areas. About 78% of women in urban areas and 50% of women in rural areas use sanitary napkins, locally prepared pads and tampons as methods of hygiene.

According to the report of the survey, 45% of women aged 15 to 24 in the state are at higher risk of being exposed to menstrual-related diseases.

Such women may be exposed to fungal infections, urinary tract infections, reproductive tract infections and other health diseases.

Therefore, to protect women from menstrual-related diseases, CM Jaganmohan Reddy has announced the Mufat Sanitation Pad Scheme.

Government of Andhra Pradesh. This revolutionary scheme has been launched for the welfare of women. Jagan also directed the officials to provide quality coaching to the students who want to appear for competitive examinations. For the provision of interactive and technology-based training, the Chief Minister wanted officers to use laptops as students of ninth grade are given the option to choose laptops instead of the financial assistance provided by the government under the Amma Vodi scheme.

The Chief Minister said that apart from using computers already available in government schools, officers can resort to reputed coaching institutes to impart training to the students.

Source / reference link: https://www.newindianexpress.com/states/andhra-pradesh/2021/mar/06/andhra-govt-to-provide-freesanitary-napkins-to-girls-2272976.html

