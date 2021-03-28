AP Inter 2nd year Practical Exam 2021 Hall Ticket Released, Steps to Download- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

AP Inter 2nd year Practical Hall Ticket 2021

Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education, BIEAP has released the admit card for AP Inter 2nd year Practical Exam 2021. The Board authorities have released the admit card for practical examinations on the official site of BIEAP on bie.ap.gov.in. Respective school authorities can download the hall ticket of students by visiting the official website.

The students can also download the IPE March 2021 Second Year General Practical Hall Ticket by submitting the First Year Hall-Ticket Number or Aadhar Number. Students can also download the hall ticket of AP Inter 2nd year Practical Exam 2021 with the help of the direct link mentioned below.

AP Inter 2nd year Practical Exam 2021 Hall Ticket – Direct Link

The Andhra Pradesh Inter 2nd year Practical Exams are scheduled to be conducted from March 31 to April 24, 2021. Students can follow the simple steps provided below to download the hall ticket online.

AP Inter 2nd year Practical Exam 2021 Hall Ticket – How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official site of BIEAP on bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘AP Inter 2nd year Practical Hall Ticket 2021’ link

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter First Year Hall-Ticket Number or Aadhar Number

Step 4: Submit the details and the hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check the details printed on the hall ticket and download it for further use.

As per the AP Inter 2nd year Exam Schedule, the BIEAP will conduct the theoretical examination from May 5 to May 23, 2021. The board examination will be conducted in a single shift that is in the morning session from 9 am to 12 noon.

