AP Jagananna YSR Badgu Vikas Yojana 2021 to help SC / ST entrepreneurs

AP Jagannath YSR Badgu Development Plan has been launched by 2021 Government of Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy mentioned that the days of SC and ST are remaining as the workers are long gone and the time is fast approaching to grow as an industrialist. Now the state government has started a new programJagannan YSR Badgu Development“In his camp office. In this article, we are going to tell you the complete details of the plan.

Loading...

Jagannath YSR Badgu Development Plan 2021

Various programs were launched to encourage SC / ST, of which 16.2% were allocated to SC and 6% to ST for allocation of land in industrial parks. For those who want to start an industry, officials have been directed to take steps to create awareness on the issue. The AP State Government has announced the 2020-23 Special Industrial Policy for SC and ST entrepreneurs. In this context, Jagannath YSR Badgu Vikas Yojana was launched by CM Jagan in his camp office on 26 October 2020.

Loading...

CM at the official launch of the Jagannath YSR Badgu Vikas Yojana

The Chief Minister said that SC, ST and BC as well as poor people belonging to upper castes will also be benefited. state government. Many programs, including Navratnalu, have been done to change their lives with the aim that they will stand on their own feet. state government. Implementation of Amma Vodi, Ritu Bharosa, Arogyasri, disbursement of increased amount of pension and Paytm to 30 lakh home sites to be registered in the name of women beneficiaries.

Loading...

Beneficiaries of SC / ST welfare schemes

Even in the Secretariat, SC, ST, BC and minorities were in about 82% of the TMT. AP State Government. To avoid parents getting stuck in debt trap, is already implementing full fee reimbursement. In addition, the government. A system of villages, wards and volunteers has been set up to provide schemes to all. The main objective is to improve all things irrespective of caste, creed, creed and political party without bias of corruption.

Loading...

state government. Amul has brought in companies like P&G and Reliance to take steps to avoid trouble in marketing and small business owners to avoid problems. AP Government In the coming days, these programs have been started to completely change the conditions of the poor. I want God to grant good luck to all, as well as the opportunity to do better.

Loading...

The system of village / ward volunteers and secretariats was ensuring that no eligible beneficiary would miss out on the benefits. AP Government To enable students of such schools to compete at any level, English has been introduced as a medium of instruction in all government schools.

Loading...

Source / reference link: https://www.thehansindia.com/andhra-pradesh/ys-jagan-launches-jagananna-ysr-badugu-vikasam-to-help-sc-st-entrepreneurs-653056

Loading...

Andhra Pradesh government schemes 2021Popular schemes in Andhra Pradesh:Andhra Pradesh Ration Card ListAP Transport Learner License (LLR) Online Application FormAp ration card application form pdf download

Loading...

Save as pdf