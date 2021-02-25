AP Ration Card Status 2021: EPDS Ration Card List, Download epdsap.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh Ration Card Download Online, AP Ration Card Status Search, AP Rice Card Beneficiary List, E-KYC Status Check, Andhra Pradesh Rice Card Application information will be provided to you in this article. For the people of any state, the ration card is a very important document. Through this, the Government of India provides food security to poor people.

All the applicants of Andhra Pradesh who applied for the new ration card can check the AP Ration Card Status online. Along with this, you can also check your name in AP Rice Card List. Here in this article, we will provide you detailed information about all these procedures through online medium on epdsap.ap.gov.in official website.

Along with this, you can also download the Andhra Pradesh Ration Card List. The ration card issued by any state is a useful document with the whole world, especially in India. Ration card is a very important document for every citizen living in India, through which he can get food and other facilities at affordable rates from the government fair rate shop

AP New Ration Card List 2021

AP ration cards are issued for the purpose of providing food items at affordable rates to families belonging to poor and economically weaker sections. Apart from this, you can also stay in India and get the benefit of many other facilities through a ration card. According to the members of the family, the benefit of the government scheme can be obtained by using ration cards.

Now under the new process, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has started replacing the old ration card with the new rice card from 14 February 2021. The state government is preparing to replace about 1,29,00,000 ration cards with the new AP rice card. According to Food and Civil Supplies Andhra Pradesh, around 18 lakh beneficiaries have been found suspicious. Through these new ration cards, these suspicious beneficiaries will be denied benefits.

AP Ration Card Replacement Update With Rice Card

Like other states, ration cards are provided by the Andhra Pradesh government based on the number of family members and economic status. AP New Rice Card has been started to provide benefits of ration card to eligible families in the state and to deny the benefit to suspects.

The AP Rice Card has been started as a pilot project at this time. Under AP Rice Card, white ration card holders can also check the status of their application online. The state government is preparing to replace about 1,29,00,000 ration cards with the new AP rice card. According to Food and Civil Supplies Andhra Pradesh, around 18 lakh beneficiaries have been found suspicious.

Overview of epdsap.ap.gov.in Portal

Name Ration Card Launched By Government of Andhra Pradesh Concerned Department Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh Start Date of Application Available Soon Last Date of Application Available Soon Beneficiaries People of State Application Procedure Online Major Benefits Availability of Ration Objective Distribution of ration card Category Andhra Pradesh Government Official Website epdsap.ap.gov.in

Benefits of Ration Card during COVID-19

You all know that in view of the infection of Coronavirus in the whole world including India, a situation of lock-down has been created. No one has been allowed to go out in the lock-down to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. During this period, work is being done to provide ration cardholders with 1Kg toordal at home by the state government.

AP Meeseva Ration Card Services

Meeseva is a portal launched by the Andhra Pradesh government through which you can avail the services provided by the state government. Here we will give you information about all those services which will be available to you online on Meeseva portal.

Changing in address

Change in Fair Price Shop (FPS)

Issue of new pink ration card.

Issue of duplicate ration card

Surrender of ration card

Correction of names in Ration card

Correction of date of birth in ration card

Modification of household head in ration card

Conversion of white ration card to pink ration card

Deletion of member/ migration of member in ration card

Addition of member in ration card in case of birth/ migration

AP Ration Card Statistics

Details Statistics Total ration shops 29730 Online shops 28937 Offline shops 793 Total cards 14750489 Epos card 14403110

AP Tailors Scheme 2020 Apply Online

Commodity Price for Consumer on Ration Card

All the states in India ensure the availability of all the food items at concessional prices to the poor people based on the number of members in the family and the economic situation. Here we will provide you with information about the food items available to the families through ration cards in the table.

Commodity Distributed per Month Price for Consumers (Per kg) Rice to AAY 35 Kg per card Rs.1.00/- Rice to Annapurna card 10 Kg per cards Free of cost Rice to priority/ white cards 5 Kg per unit in ration card Wheat Atta 1 Kg per BPL card Rs.16.50/- Sugar 1 Kg per AAY card Rs.13.50/- ½ kg per ANP & WAP/PHH card 10.00/- (1/2 Kg) Red gram dal 2 Kg per BPL card Rs.40.00/- D.F salt 1 kg 12.00/- Ragi (Millet) (ATP and CTR districts) Up to 3 Kg per card (in lieu of rice) Rs.1.00/- Jowar Up to 2 Kg per card (in lieu of rice) Rs.1.00/-

AP New Rice Card Eligibility Criteria

For applying for AP New Rice Card, you will have to fulfill the eligibility criteria given.

Government employees or pensioners working under the state or central government are not eligible to apply for rice card. (All sanitary workers are exempt)

The family should have less than 3 acres of wetland or 10 acres of dry land or 10 acres of both wet and dry agricultural land.

The monthly electricity consumption of the family should be less than 300 units, with no land person in the family should have 4-wheeler (taxi, auto, tractor) exemption.

Even if income tax is paid by the family, they are not eligible to apply for a rice card.

For urban areas, the family has no property and no built-up area of ​​more than 750 ft.

Required Documents for AP Rice Card

Proof of identification (One of Them)

Prof of Address (One of Them)

Basic address proof

Family income certificate

AP Rice Card Beneficiary List

All citizens of Andhra Pradesh who

applied for ration card through online or offline can check their name in all

AP Ration Card Beneficiary List.

Here we will provide you information about the process of looking up names in the online AP Rice Card list.

All those ration card applicants who want to check the new ration card beneficiary list in Andhra Pradesh will have to visit the official website of AP Civil Supplies Department.

On the homepage of the website, you have to select your district name in the list given.

After this, you have to select the name of your Mandal respectively.

Now the district-wise Rice Card beneficiary list will open in front of you with the name of Secretariat.

Check AP Rice Card Status

If you have applied for online or offline AP Ration Card, then you can check the status of your ration card online through the easy steps given below…..

The citizens of the state who want to check the status of their ration card online, first of all, they will have to visit the official website of AP Civil Supplies Department. Its direct link will be given at the end of the article.

of AP Civil Supplies Department. Its direct link will be given at the end of the article. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the “Public Reports” section in the menu.

Clicking on the link will open a drop-down menu in front of you. Here you have to click on the “ AP Rice Card Status ” option

” option Now a new page will open in front of you. Here you have to enter your Ration Card Number or Family Head Aadhar Number.

After this, you click on “Submit“. Now the status of your ration card will be revealed in front of you.

AP Rice Card Online Application Procedure

Earlier, all the citizens of the state had to make rounds of the concerned department for online ration card applications, but at this time the entire process has been done online. Now you will not have to visit the ration shop or other related departments with your application form. If you want to submit your ration card application form then you can complete the application process online and offline as well.

If you want to apply for AP Ration Card through online medium then you have to follow the easy steps given.

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies department. Its link will be given at the end of the article.

of the Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies department. Its link will be given at the end of the article. Apart from this, you can also visit the official Meeseva portal. Here you have to log in to the website by creating a login ID and password.

Now you have to enter all the related information by clicking on the link of the application form given in the website.

After this, you upload all the possible documents along with the form and click on “ Submit ” button.

” button. Now you will be given a Reference Number, which you will have to handle carefully for future use.

With the help of this Reference Number, you can check the status of your ration card online.

Change Name in Andhra Pradesh Ration Card

You will get the ration card data correction application form directly from the Messeva website or the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Government. You download this form and take a print out of it. Now enter the name of the person who wants to become a ration card holder or for which you are filing the form.

If your name is wrong in the ration card, you can still fill this form. Once the form is filled, go to the nearest ration shop or service center with all the necessary documents including your ration card and submit it. Your documents will be reviewed and the ration card updated in your name will be sent to your residential address.

Change Address in Andhra Pradesh Ration Card

To change the address, you have to get a printout by downloading the Ration Card Data Correction Application Form from the MeeSeva website or the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Government. Now in this form, enter the new address that you want to update in your ration card.

Once you complete the form, go to the nearest ration shop or service center along with your application form and clearly mention your new address and submit it with all the necessary documents including your ration card and address proof. Once submitted, your forms and documents will be reviewed and if they are found in order, a ration card with your updated address will be sent to your communication address.

Procedure to Do Rice Card E KYC Online

First, you need to visit the official website .

. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the link “Online User Login” in the menu. It will look something like this on the website.

ఆన్‌లైన్ యూజర్ లాగిన్

After this, a new page will open in front of you. Here you have to enter your family head name and captcha code.

After entering the Aadhar card number, you have to click on Get E KYC OTP.

Now an OTP will appear on your registered mobile number, which you will have to enter at the designated place.

In this way, you can do Rice Card E KYC Online.

Check AP Rice Card E KYC Status Online

If you have done Rice Card E KYC online then you can check

the E KYC status by the easy steps given.

First of all, you have to go to the official website of AP Civil Supplies Department. Its direct link will be given at the end of the article.

of AP Civil Supplies Department. Its direct link will be given at the end of the article. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the “ Status Check ” section on the menu.

” section on the menu. Now a drop-down menu will open in front of you. Here you have to click on the “Pulse Survey Search” option.

Here you have to enter your Aadhar Card Number.

Now click on the “Search” button, e-KYC details will be displayed.

Procedure to Check AP Ration Card Application Status

To check the status of your ration card application, you have to follow the easy steps given below.

First, go to the official website of the department.

of the department. Click on the “Application Search” button on the website.

Enter the number of your –

Click on the Submit button.

button. The Application Status will appear on the screen.

Check AP Ration Card List 2021

To check the ration card beneficiary list, you need to follow the simple steps given below.

First, go to the official website of the department.

of the department. You will see the option of the Ration Card List .

. Click on the Ration Card List button.

A new page will open in front of you, enter the ration number.

Click on the Submit button.

button. The beneficiary list will appear on your computer screen.

AP Ration Card List 2021 Find RC Details by Name or Aadhar

All the candidates who have already applied for the new ration card, they can check their RC details in AP Ration Card List 2021 by their name or Aadhaar number. The entire process of getting information of RC details by name or Aadhaar number is given below:

AP Ration Card Search with Aadhaar Number

First, visit the official website of the Food Department of Andhra Pradesh. The official site’s home page will appear on your computer screen.

of the Food Department of Andhra Pradesh. The official site’s home page will appear on your computer screen. On the homepage, go to the “ Public Reports ” section in the header and then click on the “ Ration Card Report (NFSA) ” link to open the AP New Ration Card District Wise report.

” section in the header and then click on the “ ” link to open the AP New Ration Card District Wise report. Now to open NFSA FP Shop Level Report, click on the office name, select the district name. Here candidates can click on the numbers under the AAY Card, Priority Home Card.

Miracle, a complete list of beneficiaries with their Aadhaar number will be seen where candidates can find their details. This includes the current RC number, member, gender, UID number, and card type.

AP Ration Card Search with Name

First, visit the official website of the Food Department of Andhra Pradesh. The official site’s home page will appear on your computer screen.

of the Food Department of Andhra Pradesh. The official site’s home page will appear on your computer screen. On the homepage, go to the “ Public Reports ” section in the header and then click on the “ Ration Card Report (NFSA) ” link to open the AP New Ration Card District Wise report.

” section in the header and then click on the “ ” link to open the AP New Ration Card District Wise report. Click on district name here, click on next name (in office wise ration card report), then FPS shop number (in FPS wise ration card report) to open name wise ration card list.

Here you can check your AP Ration Card details by name. This list includes RC number, member count, family head name, father’s name and card type.

Filing an Online Complaint

You can lodge your complaint online related to any process given on the official website of the department, for this, you have to follow the given steps.

First, visit the official website .

. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the Apply For the section on the menu.

Here you have to click on the option “Grievance” in the drop-down menu, after which a new page will open in front of you.

On the new page, you will find Ration card no. And UID no. Enter and click on “ Submit ” button.

” button. After this, you will be given a number which you have to keep safe with you. Now you can register your complaint easily.

Complaint Status

You can check the status of your complaint with the help of

the application number received at the time of complaint registration.

First, visit the official website .

. Here you have to click on the link “Grievance Status“. After this, you have to enter the Grievance ID.

Now you will see the status of your complaint on your computer and mobile screen.

Search Transaction History

To check the transaction history of your ration card, you have to follow the easy steps given.

First of all, you have to go to the official website of AP Civil Supplies Department.

of AP Civil Supplies Department. Click on the option “ Transaction History ” on the homepage of the website.

” on the homepage of the website. A new page will open in front of you, enter the ration card number in the given space.

Click on the search button.

The history of transactions made through particular ration cards will appear on your computer screen.

Procedure to Search Ration Card

All those people who want to search for their ration card have to follow the easy steps given.

First go to the official website of the department.

of the department. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the “Search Ration Card” option from the given options.

Enter the ration card number in the space provided on the new page.

Click on the “Search” button, the information of the ration card will appear.

Procedure to View Month Abstract

To View the Month Abstract you can follow the procedure provided below:

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the department of consumer affairs, food and civil supplies, the government of Andhra Pradesh. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

of the department of consumer affairs, food and civil supplies, the government of Andhra Pradesh. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “month abstract” in the menu. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

Here on this page select the date and press submit button.

After pressing the submit button the related details will open on your device screen.

Procedure to View Month Trans Graph

You can View the Month Trans Graph by following the few easy steps provided below:

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the department of consumer affairs, food, and civil supplies, the government of Andhra Pradesh. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

of the department of consumer affairs, food, and civil supplies, the government of Andhra Pradesh. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “month trans graph” in the menu. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

Here on this page, the month trans Graph will open on your device screen.

Procedure to View Contact Details

To check the contact details of AP ration card list online portal you can follow the procedure provided below.

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the department of consumer affairs food and civil supplies government of Andhra Pradesh. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

of the department of consumer affairs food and civil supplies government of Andhra Pradesh. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of contact given in the menu bar. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

Here on this page, you can check the complete list of contact details of all the officials.

Procedure to View Annavitran Abstract

You can view the Annavitran abstract by following the few easy steps provided below.

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the department of consumer affairs food and civil supplies of the Government of Andhra Pradesh. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

of the department of consumer affairs food and civil supplies of the Government of Andhra Pradesh. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website you have to click on the option of Anna vitran and after that press the abstract button. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

Here on this page, you have to select a month and year from the drop-down list of the given box.

After selecting the month and year press the submit button. after pressing the submit button the UN Vitran abstract will open in front of you. Here you can check the details you want.

Procedure to View Annavitran Sales

Here by following the below provided easy steps you can view the annavitran sales through the online portal.

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the department of consumer affairs food and civil supplies government of Andhra Pradesh. After this the home page of the website will open in front of you.

of the department of consumer affairs food and civil supplies government of Andhra Pradesh. After this the home page of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website you have to click on the option of Annavitran and after that press the sales button. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

The hair on this page you need to select the month and year from the dropdown list.

after selecting the gate press the submit button and the details of your annavitran sale will open in front of you.

Procedure to Login on the Portal

The Procedure to Login on the Portal consist the below provided steps:

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the department of consumer affairs, food, and civil supplies, the government of Andhra Pradesh. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

of the department of consumer affairs, food, and civil supplies, the government of Andhra Pradesh. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “Login” in the menu. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

Here on this page, you can see a login form. In this form enter your username and password.

Now enter the captcha code in the captcha code box and press the login button.

Procedure to Print Ration Card

To take a print out of your ration card, you have to follow the easy steps given.

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Civil Supplies Department.

of the Civil Supplies Department. On the homepage of the website, you will see a section of “Print Ration Card” in the mid of the page.

Rate the ration card number in the given space and click on the print ration card option.

A copy of the ration card will appear on your screen, click on the “Print” button to print.

Meeseva AP Ration Card

You can avail the benefits related to ration card on MeeSeva portal of Government of Andhra Pradesh. For this, you have to register yourself on the MeeSeva portal. You can avail the following services through the MeeSeva portal.

Modification of household head in ration card

Change in Fair Price Shop (FPS)

Conversion of white ration card to pink ration card

Correction of date of birth in ration card

Change in address

Surrender of ration card

Correction of names in Ration card

Deletion of member/ migration of member in ration card

Issue of duplicate ration card

Issue of new pink ration card.

Addition of member in ration card in case of birth/ migration

AP Ration Card Offline Application Procedure

You can complete the application process in both online and offline mediums.

To complete the application process in offline mode, you will have to go to your nearest office and complete the application process.

In the application form, you have to enter all the required details and attach all the documents.

Submit it to the same office and get an acknowledgment slip from there for further reference.

Login on Village Ward Secretariat Portal

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the village ward secretariat. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

of the village ward secretariat. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “Login”. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

Choose your category as employee login for citizen login and then enter your username and password.

Fill the captcha code carefully in the captcha code box and press login now button.

Know Your Volunteer

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the village ward secretariat. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

of the village ward secretariat. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “ Know your volunteer ” under the services option. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

” under the services option. After this, a new page will open in front of you. Enter your aadhar number in the given box and fill the captcha code carefully.

Now click on the check button and the details will be open up on your screen.

Login on AePDS Portal

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Aadhaar enabled public distribution system, Andhra Pradesh. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

of the Aadhaar enabled public distribution system, Andhra Pradesh. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “ Login “. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

“. After this, a new page will open in front of you. Choose your category as employee login for citizen login and then enter your username and password.

Fill the captcha code carefully in the captcha code box and press the login now button.

View Annavitran Sale

You can view the Annavitran sale by following the few easy steps given below:

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the department of consumer affairs, food, and civil supplies, the government of Andhra Pradesh. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

of the department of consumer affairs, food, and civil supplies, the government of Andhra Pradesh. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “Annavitran” and then click on sales. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

Here on this page, you need to select the month and year. After selecting the month and year press the submit button.

A new page will open on your device screen where you can view the required details.

View the Annavitran transaction

Here below we are going to provide you the step-by-step procedure by following which you can view the Annavitran transaction.

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the department of consumer affairs, food, and civil supplies, the government of Andhra Pradesh. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

of the department of consumer affairs, food, and civil supplies, the government of Andhra Pradesh. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “Annavitran Transactions” and then click on sales. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

Here on this page, you need to select the month and the year. After filling in the details hit on the submit button.

Finally, the details of the Annavitran transaction will open on your device screen.

View FPS Ration Details

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Aadhaar enabled public distribution system, Andhra Pradesh. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

of the Aadhaar enabled public distribution system, Andhra Pradesh. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “ FPS Details ” under the FPS option. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

” under the FPS option. After this, a new page will open in front of you. Now on this new page select your District and click on the submit button.

The list of FPS Details For that particular district will open on your screen.

View Sales Transaction Details

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Aadhaar enabled public distribution system, Andhra Pradesh. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

of the Aadhaar enabled public distribution system, Andhra Pradesh. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “ Sales Register ” under the Reports section. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

” under the Reports section. After this, a new page will open in front of you. Select the month and year for which you want to check the details and press the submit button.

Now a list will appear from that list click on your district. It results in a new list according to the office.

Click on your office and a list will open up with the shop number.

Search the shop by shop number and you can check the sales details of that particular shop.

View Scheme Wise Sale

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Aadhaar enabled public distribution system, Andhra Pradesh. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

of the Aadhaar enabled public distribution system, Andhra Pradesh. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “ Scheme Wise Sale ” under the Reports section. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

” under the Reports section. After this, a new page will open in front of you. Select the month, year, and Commodity for which you want to check the details and press the submit button.

Now a list will appear from that list click on your district. It results a new list according to the office.

Click on your office and a list will open up with the shop number and FPS ID.

Search details by shop number or FPS ID and you can check the Scheme Wise sale details.

View Shop Wise Stock Received

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Aadhaar enabled public distribution system, Andhra Pradesh. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

of the Aadhaar enabled public distribution system, Andhra Pradesh. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “ Shop Wise Stock Received ” under the Reports section. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

” under the Reports section. After this, a new page will open in front of you. Select RO Type, Month, year, shop number, and press the submit button.

Shop Wise Stock Received details will be open on your device screen.

View Stock Register

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Aadhaar enabled public distribution system, Andhra Pradesh. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

of the Aadhaar enabled public distribution system, Andhra Pradesh. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “ Stock Register ” under the Reports section. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

” under the Reports section. After this, a new page will open in front of you. Select the Month and Year from the drop-down list.

Enter the shop number and press the Submit button, the details will be visible to you on your computer screen.

Procedure to View RC Details

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Aadhaar enabled public distribution system, Andhra Pradesh. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

of the Aadhaar enabled public distribution system, Andhra Pradesh. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “ RC Details ” under the Reports section. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

” under the Reports section. After this, a new page will open in front of you. Enter your RC number and Press Submit Tab the details of RC will open in front of you.

Shops at A Glance

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Aadhaar enabled public distribution system, Andhra Pradesh. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

of the Aadhaar enabled public distribution system, Andhra Pradesh. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “ Shops at A Glance ” under the Reports section. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

” under the Reports section. After this, a new page will open in front of you. A district-wise list will be open in front of you with the number of Offline FP Shop and online FPS active and inactive shops.

Click on the number given in front of the district name and a list of that particular kind of shops will open for you.

View Contact Details

To view the contact details, you can follow the procedure provided below:

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the department of consumer affairs, food, and civil supplies, the government of Andhra Pradesh. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

of the department of consumer affairs, food, and civil supplies, the government of Andhra Pradesh. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “Contacts” in the menu. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

Here on this page, you can check the contact details of all the officials including their contact number and email ID.

Contact Us

For any other query od any problem related to portal you may contact the officials through the below provided contact details:

PDS Helpline

Phone Mail Toll Free 040-23494808 / 822 [email protected] 1967

ICDS Helpline

Phone 08662332587 Mail [email protected]

MDM Helpline

Phone 9985746401 Mail [email protected]

District wise PMU & Device Vendor Contact Numbers

District PMU

Person Name PMU

Contact No. Device Vendor

Contact No. Srikakulam Eswara Sai 8331029577 9701601416 Vizianagaram P Krupanandh 9246608143 9133302258 Visakhapatnam D SivaKumar 9948303431 9701601428 East Godavari P.Bapu Rao 9177002689 9133302247 West Godavari Kiran 9849661160 9133302259 Krishna Surendra 8019384507 9701601320 Guntur B.Murali Srinivasa Reddy 8885557330 9133302248 Prakasam K Ramesh Babu 8341815719 9701601414 Nellore Venkat 9951778716 9133302246 Kadapa B Uday Krishna 9491780809 9133302242 Kurnool Bala 9121813581 9133302243 Anantapur M Shiva Chandra Prasad 9494310014 9133302241 Chittoor T Chiranjeevi 9182362226 9701601318

Helpline Number

If you face any kind of difficulty during any of the procedures mentioned in the article, then you can get the solution of your problem through the helpline toll-free number and email ID given.

Helpline Number – 040-23494808 / 822 or 1967

Email ID – [email protected]

We hope that you will definitely find information related to AP Ration Card Status. In this article, we have tried to answer all the questions you ask.

If you still have questions related to this article then you can ask us through comments. In addition, you can also bookmark our website.

FAQ’s

How to apply for a ration card online in AP?

You can easily apply for a new ration card online through the official website of the AP Civil Supplies Department.

What is the Andhra Pradesh Ration Card application process through the Meeseva portal?

You can easily apply for a new ration card online through login ID and password also through the Meeseva portal.

How to add a name in ration card in AP?

For information related to this,

you should read this article carefully, as well as you can also get information

with the help of the helpline number given above.

How to remove a name from ration card after marriage in AP?

For information related to this,

you should read this article carefully, as well as you can also get information

with the help of the helpline number given above.

What is the procedure to check the status of the AP Ration Card online?

For information in this regard, you read the AP Ration Card Status given in the article.