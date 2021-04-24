LATEST

AP SSC, Inter Exams 2021: Government declares that exams will be conducted as per schedule

Avatar
By
Posted on
Andhra Pradesh Govt: SSC and Intermediate exams

In accordance with the latest info, the Andhra Pradesh Authorities has introduced that the AP Board Exams 2021, i.e., BSEAP SSC Examination 2021 and BIEAP Intermediate Examination 2021, will happen as deliberate. The reason got here regardless of claims and speculations on social media that the Andhra Pradesh SSC and Intermediate Exams 2021 shall be delayed or rescheduled as a result of nation’s deteriorating COVID-19 disaster. In accordance with the timetable beforehand acknowledged, the Andhra Pradesh tenth and twelfth Board Exams 2021 are scheduled to start on June sixth and Might fifth, respectively.

Contents hide
1 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy in control of a high-level gathering:
2 Is that this acceptable to the Opposition Occasion?

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy in control of a high-level gathering:

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy convened a high-level assembly on April 23, 2021, to evaluate the state of affairs within the state round COVID-19. On the convention, he was additionally suggested concerning the AP SSC and Intermediate Board Exams in 2021, in addition to the preparations which can be presently underway.

Chief Minister Jagan additionally introduced that anybody between 18 and 45 would get a free Covid vaccine. CM Jagan has ordered the authorities to take all applicable preparations as quickly as potential. The vaccine course of for these over the age of 18 will start on Might 1st.

Is that this acceptable to the Opposition Occasion?

TDP, BJP, Jana Sena, and Congress, amongst different opposition events in Andhra Pradesh, have requested that the federal government cancel or delay the AP SSC, Inter Exams 2021.

Nonetheless, the state authorities has made no indication that the board exams shall be postponed or deferred and nonetheless expects the exams to be held in keeping with the schedule revealed earlier. So far as the AP Authorities exams are involved, they are going to be held as scheduled. Control us for extra information and updates!

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
54
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
51
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
49
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
46
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
46
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
45
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
44
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
43
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
43
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
42
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top