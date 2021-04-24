AP SSC, Inter Exams 2021: Government declares that exams will be conducted as per schedule

In accordance with the latest info, the Andhra Pradesh Authorities has introduced that the AP Board Exams 2021, i.e., BSEAP SSC Examination 2021 and BIEAP Intermediate Examination 2021, will happen as deliberate. The reason got here regardless of claims and speculations on social media that the Andhra Pradesh SSC and Intermediate Exams 2021 shall be delayed or rescheduled as a result of nation’s deteriorating COVID-19 disaster. In accordance with the timetable beforehand acknowledged, the Andhra Pradesh tenth and twelfth Board Exams 2021 are scheduled to start on June sixth and Might fifth, respectively.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy in control of a high-level gathering:

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy convened a high-level assembly on April 23, 2021, to evaluate the state of affairs within the state round COVID-19. On the convention, he was additionally suggested concerning the AP SSC and Intermediate Board Exams in 2021, in addition to the preparations which can be presently underway.

Chief Minister Jagan additionally introduced that anybody between 18 and 45 would get a free Covid vaccine. CM Jagan has ordered the authorities to take all applicable preparations as quickly as potential. The vaccine course of for these over the age of 18 will start on Might 1st.

Is that this acceptable to the Opposition Occasion?

TDP, BJP, Jana Sena, and Congress, amongst different opposition events in Andhra Pradesh, have requested that the federal government cancel or delay the AP SSC, Inter Exams 2021.

Nonetheless, the state authorities has made no indication that the board exams shall be postponed or deferred and nonetheless expects the exams to be held in keeping with the schedule revealed earlier. So far as the AP Authorities exams are involved, they are going to be held as scheduled. Control us for extra information and updates!