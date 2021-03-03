AP, TS SSC Duplicate Marks Memo Download | 10th class duplicate certificate, application

Loading...

Step by step guide to download duplicate certificate of AP, TS SSC Duplicate Marks Memo, 10th grade

There is no need to mention the importance of SSC certificate in every person’s life. It is an important document that serves as proof to show it everywhere, such as higher education, interview for a job, a document for a bank loan, and more. However, there are some times when people lose due to misunderstanding or SSC Marks Memo. Theft. Candidates who have lost their certificates can apply and download AP, TS SSC Duplicate Marks Memo.

Interested candidates can directly go to the official portal and start applying for AP, TS SSC Duplicate Marks Memo.

AP, TS SSC Duplicate Marks Memo Download

This article explains the online process for applying and downloading AP, TS SSC Duplicate Marks Memo, 10th grade duplicate certificate, required details and documents.

How to apply for AP / TS 10th Class Duplicate Marks Memo @ bse.telangana.gov.in

Check us the online process to apply TS Class 10th Duplicate Marks Memo online on the official portal.

Visit the official portal of Bse.telangana.gov.in.

It takes the online applicant to the home page.

Click the Duplicate SSC Proforma option available at the top of the home page.

It then redirects the online applicant to the next page and for viewing and downloading Duplicate SSC Proforma Application in PDF format

Applicants should take a print out of the form and begin filling the form manually.

Enter applicant’s name, applicant’s name, father’s name, date of birth, place of birth, school address where the applicant did the last study, serial number of the original SSC.

For SSC public examinations, enter the number of times the applicant has entered the examination and the number of months together.

Enter the detail circumstances under which the duplicate SSC issue has been applied. (Circumstances must be explicitly stated to be supported by documentary evidence, if the details of a loss are to be presented, will be published in the gazette).

answer: Whether an affidavit about the loss of the original SSC received from a junior civil judge or notary.

Whether an affidavit about the loss of the original SSC received from a junior civil judge or notary. Whether the duplicate SSC receiving fee is Rs. A challan of Rs.250 / – is enclosed (Name of Government Treasury and number and date of challan).

Enter Account Head.

Whether SSC is suspended or canceled at any time.

Whether the candidate is debarred to appear in SSC Public Examination at any time due to recourse to misconduct. If yes, certain details can be furnished.

Identification Points (as per details and details of the school recorded in the original SSC).

Enter the candidate’s station, date and signature.

Also, paste the photo of the candidate verified by HM.

On the next page, fill the affidavit after the declaration form.

The stamp should be at the bottom of the application and the signature of the headmaster with the signature of the applicant.

After the entire process, please present it to the authorities concerned along with additional documents.

Note: In the above process, we have explained how to apply for duplicate SSC certificate for class 10th in TS State. However, the process is almost the same for the AP state. AP State Applicants A similar process must be followed to apply for their duplicate issue memos.

Details required for applying AP, TS duplicate class 10th certificate

Let us find the mandatory details required to apply for the duplicate class 10th certificate of AP and TS State.

Candidate’s Full Name

father’s name

Date of birth (dd / mm / yyyy)

Hall ticket number

name of school

year of passing

Year of appearance

Documents required for duplicate SSC Marks Memo

Find out the list of documents required to apply for duplicate class 10th certificate of AP and TS State.

Ssc proforma duplicate

FIR certificate issued by police station

Affidavit by Notary / Junior Civil Judge.

Copy ssc hall ticket

Charge challan of Rs 250 in SBI

BSE Telangana Official Portal

BSE Andhra Pradesh Official Website

AP, TS SSC Duplicate Marks Memo Download FAQ

What application fee should an applicant pay to apply for SSC Duplicate Marks Memo? Applicant should pay Rs 250 to apply for SSC Duplicate Marks Memo. Loading... Can I download the SSC Marks Memo Proforma Application for AP and TS on the same portal? No, applicants should download SSC Marks Memo Proforma for AP and TS states separately. Loading... What is the application process mode to apply for AP and TS duplicate 10th grade certificate? Interested applicants should apply for duplicate marks memo both in online and offline mode. Loading... Who is issuing the right to duplicate marks memorandum of class 10th for AP and TS students? Loading... The boards of secondary education departments of both the AP and TS governments issue duplicate marks memos. Loading...