AP YSR Amma Vodi Scheme 2021 Application Form PDF / Apply Online

Government of Andhra Pradesh YSR is inviting Amma Vodi scheme application form 2021 through online or offline mode. People can now apply online for Jagannath Amma Vodi Yojana or download the application form PDF. The plan was a part of YS Jagan’s election manifesto for the 2014 and 2019 Legislative Assembly elections.

AP YSR Amma Vodi Scheme 2021 – Full Details

In this article, we will tell you about the complete details of Jagannath Amma Vodi Yojana.

AP Jagannath Amma Vodi scheme launched

In an interview aired on 2 April 2019 with Vanita TV, YS Jagan’s mother YS Vijayamma said that the decision to implement Amma Vodi was first taken in 2011. In 2014, the manifesto promised financial assistance of Rs. 500 per school going child, deposited directly in mother’s bank account.

During the Odarpu Yatra and later the Praja Sankalp Yatra, YS Jagan noticed that many families were not sending their children to schools due to poverty. Mothers and parents expressed their concern about facing problems in providing basic facilities for their children. YS Jagan promised to help him by providing financial incentives through Amma Vodi.

Amma Vodi scheme objectives

Jagannath Amma Vodi Yojana provides financial assistance to mothers or recognized parents from below poverty line homes. Mothers will be given support irrespective of caste, creed, religion and region so that they can assist in the education of their child / children. The YSR Amma Vodi scheme aims to reduce dropout rates in schools and eradicate child labor in the state by providing incentives to mothers and legal guardians. To reap the benefits of this, parents must also ensure that the child is regular and punctual.

The AP Amma Vodi scheme is a major step to encourage parents to send their children to schools. As more and more students go to school, there will be a higher literacy rate. As a result, the higher education rate of children will increase and they will be helped to live a life of honor and respect. The decision to implement the AP Amma Vodi scheme was taken at the first cabinet meeting of the Andhra Pradesh government. CM Jagan presided

Launch Date – 9 January 2020

Second installment – 11 January 2021

Incentives under YSR Amma Vodi Scheme

In Jagannath Amma Vodi Yojana, State Govt. Andhra Pradesh will provide annual financial assistance of Rs. 15,000. This amount will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of mothers or legal guardians. During its second installment, Chief Minister YS Jagan announced that instead of annual financial aid, students from class 9th to 12th can opt for laptops.

Eligibility Criteria for AP Jagannath Amma Vodi Scheme

All the candidates have to fulfill the eligibility criteria for AP Jagannath Amma Vodi Scheme: –

Beneficiary should be a legal resident of Andhra Pradesh.

The family must be in possession of a white ration card issued by the AP state government.

The child’s mother should be from a house which is below the poverty line as per the norms set by the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

The child should be studying in a government or private aided and junior school / junior college from class I to XII including residential schools / colleges in the state.

If the child / children discontinue their studies in the middle of the academic year, they will not be eligible for the benefit of that academic year.

The beneficiary / mother will have a valid Aadhaar card or will be applied and verified.

State / Central Government and PSU employees, Government Employee Pensioners (including PSU, Central Government, etc.), income tax payers are not eligible to claim financial assistance under this scheme.

Orphans and children living on the streets studying in schools through voluntary organizations are eligible.

What if Amma Vodi scheme beneficiary mother does not have Aadhaar or ration card

If the Amma Vodi scheme beneficiary mother does not have a white ration card or Aadhaar card, the village or ward volunteer will certify you as eligible. After the six-stage filtration process, the details of the beneficiaries of the Amma Vodi scheme will be sent to the Divisional Education Officer. Mothers whose children are studying from class 1 to 12th, but are not included in the previous year’s list of beneficiaries, will be recognized for providing benefits based on the following criteria: –

The criteria Qualification / Disqualification Total Family Income (Rs. Per month) Rural – 10,000 Urban – 12,000 Total family land in acres Wet: less than 3 dry: less than 10 together: maximum 10 power consumption Less than 300 units per month (six months average) Government Employee / Pensioner Ineligible (exempted all sanitation workers) Owner of four wheeler Ineligible (Taxi, tractor and auto exempted) Income tax payer inappropriate Property of the municipality Property less than 1000 sqft. Total details of Amma Vodi scheme eligibility criteria

Jagannath Amma Vodi Scheme for total amount spent

FY 2019-20: Rs.6455.8 Crore

FY 2020-21: Rupee. Rs 6,673 crore

Beneficiaries of YSR Amma Vodi Scheme

2019-20: 42 lakh mothers / legal guardians, 82 lakh children benefited.

2020-21: 44,48,865 mothers / legal guardians benefit 84 lakh children

Salient Features of AP YSR Amma Vodi Scheme

Amma Vodi scheme is applicable in all recognized government, private aided and private aided schools / junior colleges including residential schools / colleges in the state from the academic year 2019-2020.

An annual cash transfer of Rs 15,000 is made through direct benefit transfer to bank accounts of mothers or legal guardians. The amount is set and does not depend on the number of school children going to it.

From the academic year 2020-21, the state government will credit Rs. 14,000 in the accounts of the beneficiaries for maintenance of toilets in government schools and the remaining Rs 1,000 for DTMF (District Toilet Management Fund).

Students studying from class 9th to 12th can opt for a laptop in lieu of financial aid under the Amma Vodi scheme.

The laptop costs around Rs. 25,000 – 27,000 each will have 4GB RAM and 500GB hard disk with Windows 10 OS features.

Laptops with higher specifications will be distributed to meet the needs of students pursuing engineering and other technical studies.

If the laptops are damaged, parents can hand them over to the nearest village / ward secretariat for repair. The laptop will either have to be repaired or replaced within a week.

The state government has also set up a toll-free helpline 1902 for the complaints of students / parents regarding this scheme.

Impact of Amma Vodi scheme on enrollment in AP schools

With the announcement of the Amma Vodi scheme, penetration increased by 40%. According to the data available with the Department of School Education, the enrollment of students in government schools in the 2018-19 academic year was 37,20,988 and it increased to 38,18,927 in the 2019-20 academic year. For 2020-21, more than 42.46 lakh students have enrolled in government / government aided schools.

Amma Leeds Scheme 2021 List

The School Education Department has set a deadline for collection of details, correction of errors, and preparation when found. List of eligible Amma Vodi beneficiaries. Students are selected after undergoing a six-stage filtration process and the list of mothers / parents is released digitally.

Any discrepancies in the details have been resolved by the principals of the school. Complaints related to the eligibility of a beneficiary are sent to the Joint Collector for proper redressal. The final list, after correction, is displayed on the portal – https://jaganannaammavodi.ap.gov.in/ And in all the village / ward secretariats. User IDs and passwords are given to principals of government and private schools for uploading details of students on the online portal, which is the last date for submission.

Timeline for YSR Amma Vodi Scheme

School strength time limit less than 100 25 November 100 – 300 26 November More than 300 27 November Amma Vodi Scheme Timeline

Jagannath Amma Vodi Scheme Guidelines

The guidelines issued by the Government of Andhra Pradesh for the year 2020-21 are as follows –

Preliminary action from 9 December 2020 to 25 December 2020.

All principals are required to register and update the student details from 10 December 2020 to 20 December 2020.

The list of all eligible mothers / parents whose children are enrolled in the portal will be reviewed and released on 15 December 2020.

Students whose details are updated before 15 December 2020 will be provided to APCFSS on 15 December 2020.

All the above details will also be displayed on the school notice board and all the village / ward secretariats across the state.

AP YSR Amma Vodi Scheme Application Form PDF / Apply Online

Jagannath Amma Vodi Yojana Application Form PDF Can be obtained at Nearest Village / Ward Secretariat .

Can be obtained at . AP YSR Amma Vodi Scheme online form applies Also available on the official website – https://jaganannaammavodi.ap.gov.in/

Also available on the official website – https://jaganannaammavodi.ap.gov.in/ After filling the YSR Amma Vodi Scheme application form PDF and attaching the relevant documents, applicants can submit it to the nearest government office or ward / village secretariat.

Jagannath Amma Vodi Yojana applies online which can also be submitted online through the official portal.

The final list of eligible beneficiaries will be made available every year in schools and village / ward secretariats across the state.

List of documents required for Amma Vodi Scheme

School id card

Aadhar card

Address proof (eg. Voter ID card, Aadhaar card, electricity bill, etc.)

Ration magazine

Passport size photo of mother

Birth certificate

Bank account statement (mother or guardian)

Helpline number / contact for Amma Vodi

Helpline Number – 1902

Know:

4th Floor, B Block, VTPS Rd, Bhimraju Gutta,

Ibrahimpatnam, Andhra Pradesh 521456.

Phone: 9705655349, 9705454869

E-mail : [email protected]