AP YSR EBC Nestham Plan 2021 [List] Apply online

AP YSR EBC Nestham Plan 2021

The Andhra Pradesh government has introduced a scheme designed for economically backward women who are of upper caste. Recently, the state government has started the application process so that eligible women can get money from the government itself. Under this scheme, Andhra government is going to provide various types of incentives to needy women. The scheme was launched by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Here, in this article you are going to know well about this scheme.

AP YSR EBC Nestham Plan 2021

Launch plan details

Name of scheme AP YSR EBC Nestham Scheme launched in Andhra Pradesh Year of launch 2021 Launched by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Target people Poor upper caste women of Andhra

AP YSR EBC Nestham Scheme Features

Purpose of the plan – The scheme will help the economically backward women who are coming from the upper caste of the society. The scheme will provide financial assistance to the target people of the scheme.

– The scheme will help the economically backward women who are coming from the upper caste of the society. The scheme will provide financial assistance to the target people of the scheme. Financial Benefits- According to the government, the authority has decided to provide Rs 15,000 per year to every eligible candidate. So, according to that every financially deprived beneficiary will get Rs 45,000 in 3 years.

According to the government, the authority has decided to provide Rs 15,000 per year to every eligible candidate. So, according to that every financially deprived beneficiary will get Rs 45,000 in 3 years. Upper cast types – As the scheme is dedicated to upper caste women and Brahmins, Vaishyas, Velmas, Kammas, Reddys, Kshatriyas and Muslims.

– As the scheme is dedicated to upper caste women and Brahmins, Vaishyas, Velmas, Kammas, Reddys, Kshatriyas and Muslims. Part of the plan – This is a scheme which falls under YSR Shayutha and Kapunastham.

– This is a scheme which falls under YSR Shayutha and Kapunastham. Total budget for the scheme- According to the authority, the state government has made a provision of Rs 670 crore.

According to the authority, the state government has made a provision of Rs 670 crore. Total Number of Beneficiaries – According to the recent survey there will be 6 lakh beneficiaries.

– According to the recent survey there will be 6 lakh beneficiaries. Implementation timeAccording to the government of AP, the scheme will be implemented from November.

Eligibility criteria for AP YSR EBC Nestham Scheme

Resident of AP- To apply for the scheme, the candidate must be a resident of the state.

To apply for the scheme, the candidate must be a resident of the state. Ebc women – The candidate must be a woman from the Economically Backward Class (EBC)

– The candidate must be a woman from the Economically Backward Class (EBC) Are classy – Women should belong to the upper caste which were mentioned above in the facilities.

– Women should belong to the upper caste which were mentioned above in the facilities. Age limit for the scheme – A woman must be between 45 and 60 years of age to apply for the scheme.

– A woman must be between 45 and 60 years of age to apply for the scheme. Bank account– Since the money will be directly transferred to the bank account, the applicant must have a working bank account.

Documents required for AP YSR EBC Nestham Scheme

Residential proof At the time of application, the candidate has to submit address proof as residential to show that he is the permanent occupant of the state.

At the time of application, the candidate has to submit address proof as residential to show that he is the permanent occupant of the state. Identity proof As per the rules of the scheme, the candidate has to submit a copy of ID proof like Aadhar card, Voter card and PAN card.

As per the rules of the scheme, the candidate has to submit a copy of ID proof like Aadhar card, Voter card and PAN card. Bank account statement- At the time of application, the candidate has to provide the bank account details at the time of application.

At the time of application, the candidate has to provide the bank account details at the time of application. EBC certificate – You have to produce EBC certificate to show that you are indeed from economically backward class.

– You have to produce EBC certificate to show that you are indeed from economically backward class. APL Ration Card- To get the benefit of the scheme, the candidate has to submit a copy of the APL or above the poverty line ration card.

AP YSR EBC Nestham Scheme how to apply

To apply, you have to visit the official website of the scheme which has not been released yet. Once it is released, you will be notified on the page.

How to check the status of application under AP YSR EBC Nestham Scheme

Step 1- On the first step, you have to go to the official website of the scheme.

Step 2- You have to click on the need beneficiary list on the home page. After clicking on it, a list will appear.

Step 3- For offline facility, you have to visit the Gram Panchayat office to see the list of beneficiaries.

How to check payment status for AP YSR EBC Nestham Scheme

A beneficiary will be able to check the status of the payment only when the transfer takes place. Payment will be shown online as soon as the money is transacted.

The scheme is to benefit the economically disadvantaged women of Andhra Pradesh. The scheme has been launched to empower women by providing them financial assistance. This will help in leading a healthy life.

AP YSR EBC Nestham Scheme questions to ask

1. What is AP YSR EBC Nestham Scheme?The A. It is a financial assistance scheme launched by the AP government. 2. Who are the beneficiaries of the scheme? A. The upper caste is the AP of economically backward women. 3. How much money will be provided? A.15000 rupees per year. ४.Where to apply for the scheme? A. The website has not been announced yet. 5.When will the scheme come into force? a. November 2021.

