AP YSR EBC Nestham Scheme 2021 Online Payment Status, Beneficiary List

If you are a high caste woman of financially weak background Andhra Pradesh State Then you have to fill YSR EBC Nestham Scheme Application letter. By doing this, you will be able to enroll in various types of incentives and benefits which are available by the authorities concerned. In this article, we will teach you how to apply for EBC NEST Scheme application form. In this article, we will also provide you the facility to check eligibility criteria, required documents, online payment status, beneficiary list and latest updates about YSR scheme.

Government of Andhra Pradesh will launch AP YSR EBC Netham scheme for EBC women. Under this initiative, the state government will provide Rupee. 15,000 annually for upper caste women who are financially weak. About 6 lakh women from EBC categories will benefit and CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will soon discharge the wealth of economically weaker upper caste women under EBC Nestam.

Name YSR EBC Nestham Scheme Launched by Government of Andhra Pradesh State Launched for High caste women from Andhra Pradesh state who come from economically weaker backgrounds Benefit Rupee. 15,000 per year to economically weaker upper caste women Duration It is Rs. 15k amount will be provided for 3 consecutive years Total support amount Rupee. 45,000 women per EBC Start year 2021 Budget allocation Rupee. 670 crores Cabinet approval date (announcement) 23 February 2021 implementation date November 2021

Highlights of AP YSR EBC Nestham to plan

The following benefits will be provided through the implementation of the YSR EBC Nestham Scheme: –

From the financial year 2021-22, financially weaker upper caste women will be provided assistance of Rs 15,000 per year.

Only women in the age group of 45-60 years can get the EBC Nestham Scheme benefits.

Women should belong to Economically Backward Classes (EBC).

EBC women of the upper castes would be the sole beneficiaries of Muslims such as Brahmins, Vaishyas, Velmas, Kshatriyas, Kammas, Reddys, and others.

The scheme will be implemented on the lines of Kapu Nestam and YSR Cheyutha.

The main objective is to provide financial assistance to upper caste women from economically weaker backgrounds who are deprived of other scheme benefits. Such EBC women do not seek help from other schemes because they are not from lower caste despite being economically weak.

Assistance amount of Rs. 15,000 per year will be given to upper caste women from economically weaker sections of the society.

The assistance amount will be given for 3 consecutive years i.e. each beneficiary gets Rs. 45,000 over a period of 3 years.

An amount of Rs. 670 crore has been allocated in Andhra Pradesh’s budget 2021-22.

A decision to this effect was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on 23 February 2021.

A total of 6 lakh women from the economically backward classes will be benefitted from this Jagannath EBC Nestham scheme.

The implementation of the scheme will start from November 2021.

eligibility criteria Jagannan for EBC Nest Scheme

While applying for Jagannath EBC Nestam Scheme, the applicant should follow the following eligibility criteria: –

Applicant should be a permanent resident of the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Applicant should be a woman from the Economically Backward Classes (EBC) category.

Applicant should belong to upper caste class with EBC.

Applicant must have a working mobile number.

Applicant must have a working bank account.

The upper caste EBC female applicant should be 45 to 60 years of age.

list of Required documents For YSR EBC Nestham Scheme

The applicant should have the following documents while applying for YSR scheme: –

address proof

Identity proof like Aadhar card or voter ID

EBC Category Certificate

Above Poverty Line (APL) certificate or ration card

Bank account statement

Download YSR EBC Nestham Plan Beneficiary List

To check the beneficiary list, you have to follow the simple steps of the step guide mentioned below: –

First, go to official website Of the plan

Of the plan On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option called website the Beneficiary list

A new list will appear on your screen

The beneficiary list will also be uploaded to your respective gram panchayats.

You can visit your gram panchayat, then check your name.

EBC Nestham Plan Online Payment Status

Online payment status check link will be functional only after the assistance amount is transferred to the bank accounts of EBC women. Payment status can be checked only after the official launch of the EBC Nestham Scheme Portal. It is expected that the State Govt. AP YSR will soon launch a dedicated portal for the EBC Nestham Scheme 2021.

AP Government Announces Calendar for 23 welfare schemes

The Cabinet also approved the welfare program calendar for the financial year 2021-22, in which the dates for the implementation of 23 different welfare programs have been set.

In April 2021, Vasathi Devena will be implemented, benefiting 15.56 lakh students.

Jaganna Vidya Deewana (Total Fee Reimbursement) will be implemented in April, July, December and February 2022 for 18.18 lakh student beneficiaries.

In April 2021, interest-free loan dues (Rabi 2019, Kharif 2020) will be provided to 66.11 lakh beneficiaries.

In April 2021, 90.37 lakh DWCRA women will also be provided interest free loan.

The crop insurance premium for Kharif 2020 will be paid to 9.48 lakh farmers in May 2021.

Financial assistance will be provided to the families of 1.09 lakh fishermen in May 2021 under the Matsyakoda Trust.

In May 2019 itself, the diesel subsidy will be extended to 19, benef सब्सिडी beneficiaries under Matsyara Bharos.

Under Jagannath Vidya Kanuka in June 2021, 42.34 lakh beneficiaries will be provided with school kits.

In June 2021, financial assistance will be provided to 24.55 lakh beneficiaries under YSR Shyutha.

In July 2021, 2.74 lakh beneficiaries will be assisted under YSR Vahan Mitra.

Financial assistance will be provided to 3.27 lakh beneficiaries under Kapu Nestam in July 2021.

In August 2021, 25 lakh beneficiaries will be provided with interest-free loan (Kharif 2021).

9,800 MSME industrial incentives to spinning mills in August 2021.

In August 2021, compensation to 3.34 lakh aggold victims.

Financial assistance to 81,703 handloom weavers under Nathan Nashham in August 2021.

In September 2021, YSR Asra will benefit 87.74 lakh women

Jaganna Chedodu will be implemented in October 2021.

Jagannan Thodu will be implemented in October 2021.

Amma Vodi scheme will be implemented in January 2022, benefiting 44.48 lakh women.

The cabinet also decided to allocate 2,700 vehicles for door-to-door garbage collection in municipalities. During the cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister directed the officials to beautify each municipality of the state within three to six months by replicating the best practices of Surat Municipal Body.

