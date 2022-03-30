Aphasia: Bruce Willis’s condition explained

On Wednesday, the family of Bruce Willis announced that he would be taking a step back from his nearly 45-year career due to an aphasia diagnosis. Aphasia is a medical condition that causes patients to struggle to communicate verbally.

according to canada aphasia instituteAphasia is a language problem that hides a person’s inherent ability. Someone with aphasia may have trouble communicating opinions, feelings, thoughts, and feelings, which can cause them to speak in short sentences that are difficult or impossible to understand.

However, research shows that people with aphasia know what’s going on.

“Even when aphasia is severe, many people are able to participate in decisions that relate to them if appropriate assistance is provided,” …