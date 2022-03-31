Aphasia: Definition, Causes, What Solution?

What is aphasia?

Aphasia is a language disorder that can go Difficulty pronouncing or finding certain words, up to silence, It can also affect the ability to write and understand language, both oral and written.

The disorder can therefore have a serious impact on the daily life of the depressed person and their family. Many daily tasks become difficult, even impossible Discussion, telephone, watching TV, reading newspaper, listening to radio, writing letter or accounting etc.

There are many types of aphasia

The type of aphasia varies depending on the area of ​​the brain affected. Among the most famous: Broca’s aphasia and Wernicke’s aphasia.

What is Broca’s aphasia?