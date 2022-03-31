Aphasia still needs to make itself known

Stakeholders say the retirement of actor Bruce Willis due to aphasia should serve as a reminder to break the loneliness that weighs on Quebecers suffering from the symptom.

• Read also: Ill, actor Bruce Willis ends his career

• Read also: Bruce Willis disease, six celebrities suffering from aphasia

“There are people who are all alone, that is hell. With the pandemic, there are a lot of things that cannot be done. [pour les aider]”, indicates former radio host and speaker Josie Baudreault.

Aphasia Quebec spokesperson has been dealing with the symptom, which resulted from a cerebrovascular accident (CVA), for nearly six years now.