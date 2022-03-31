Aphasia: What is the condition that forced Bruce Willis to step down? , health News

The retirement of the Hollywood veteran has drawn attention to a little-known illness that has several causes.
The announcement by American actor Bruce Willis of “stepping away” from the big screen has drawn attention to aphasia, a little-known condition for several reasons.
Willis’ family said Wednesday that he had recently been diagnosed with the condition, which they said is “affecting his cognitive abilities”.
“As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is walking away from a career that means a lot to him,” the family said in a statement.
The cause of the 67-year-old’s condition was not disclosed.
what are the symptoms?
Aphasia can affect the ability to produce and understand both written and spoken communication.
Because the condition…
