Aphasia: What is the condition that forced Bruce Willis to step down? , health News

The retirement of the Hollywood veteran has drawn attention to a little-known illness that has several causes.

The announcement by American actor Bruce Willis of “stepping away” from the big screen has drawn attention to aphasia, a little-known condition for several reasons.

Willis’ family said Wednesday that he had recently been diagnosed with the condition, which they said is “affecting his cognitive abilities”.

“As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is walking away from a career that means a lot to him,” the family said in a statement.

The cause of the 67-year-old’s condition was not disclosed.

what are the symptoms?

Aphasia can affect the ability to produce and understand both written and spoken communication.

Because the condition…