Apna Time Bhi Aayega 13th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Rani tries to confess her feelings

Apna Time Bhi Aayega 13th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Scene 1

Veer says these waves don’t come to scare you but to make you realize your real worth. The waves wipe out servants written on the sand and only leave Rani. Veer says see. That’s who you are. We can be scared of these waves. If we try to understand them, they feel at home. They come to kiss your steps. If you fall, they hold you. They absorb your pain. To win in life you don’t need any Veer. Just believe in your name. You’re Rani. Your dad’s Rani. Your fate’s Rani. The Rani who brings her own time. Veer’s Rani. Veer says you are Rani. No one can stop Rani from the ruling. This ocean is as wide as your fate. Rani smiles. She isn’t scared of the waves anymore. Veer says no more fear? Rani nods. Veer says now to see your name. No one can make you upset, because you look good with a smile. Rani says I always smile but sometimes some things hurt. He says troubles never end. We have to make them part of our journey and face them. Rani smiles.

Scene 2

Kiara comes to the set-up. She sees Rani leaving. Kiara is upset. She sees that someone has eaten already. Champa and Jai come. Champa says she scored him. Jai says we thought all these preparations were for you but all of this was for Rani. Kiara says who did all this? Champa says there’s only one person who cares so much about Rani. Kiara shouts Veer.. Champa and Jai leave. Champa says we have to cook. Veer and Rani ate but we have to cook for other people. Kiara leaves in anger.

Kiara comes to her room in anger. She says I will show that Rani her real worth.

Scene 3

The next morning, Veer gets ready. He recalls his moments with Rani. Vikram comes and says smiling so much? Veer says when did you come? He says it’s been a while. Veer says I was lost. Vikram says yeah your focus is somewhere else these days. Veer says I have to go. Vikram says where? Veer says it’s Rani’s exam tomorrow. She needs my support. Nothing is more important than her career. Vikram says there can be more important things like your feelings. She should know. Veer says you started again. Vikram says I have seen your feelings. The date.. The cook. Made me a butler. It was your emotions and feelings. Why don’t you confess them? Veer says don’t tell me what my emotions are. I am doing all this for Rani’s happiness. Veer says I want to make her feel special. Vikram says you make someone feel special when you have a feeling for them. Veer says don’t worry about what’s in my heart. You’ve lost it. Vikram says this is love.. Veer says that’s it. Don’t say all this again, I don’t like it. I am leaving. Vikram says they won’t do anything, I have to make them confess.

Rani recalls her moments with Veer. Vikram comes to her. She’s lost like him. Vikram knocks again. Vikram scares her. He laughs. Rani says what happened? You’re teasing me? He says no I know you are lost in thoughts. How was your date? Give me some gossip. Rani says it was so tasty. Veer is such a good human. I thought he was bitter but he’s sweet. Vikram says then you should do something for him as well. Rani says you’re right but can I do? Let me think. Rani says yes, I can get a white coat for him. He left it home. Vikram says what? I was talking about doing something special. Rani says I do everything with heart. He says I am talking about the special feeling like movies. The feeling you have for a hero. She says you keep saying weird things. Rani says I have to go. He says to Veer? Rani says yes he helps me prepare. Vikram says I can help you to. Why go to him? Rani says he called me. Vikram says I also asked him to do something but you didn’t. That means he’s special. Do one thing, sit in front of him and say what’s in your heart. Rani says if I don’t about anything but studies, he will be mad. Vikram says I will be there for the support. Wear the necklace he gave you. Rani says why? He says wear it you will know. Rani wears the necklace and smiles.

Scene 4

Rani picks her books and comes outside. She recalls what Vikram said. Veer sees her wearing the necklace. He says sit. Veer says before starting do you want something to eat? Tea? Rani says no later. He says sit. Vikram is standing behind him. Veer says where are you looking? Vikram hides. Vikram asks Rani to confess. Rani looks at him and Veer has become a master, if I say anything he will be mad. Veer checks Rani’s notes. Rani says there’s something in my heart but what? I want to say something but what?

Episode ends.

Precap-Rani makes a shop from sand and says this is my dream Ramadhir store. Kiara crashes it with her foot and says what are you doing here? Don’t you have any work? She says don’t be so fancy.. She snatches her necklace and throws it away. Stay within your limits or.. Veer shouts enough Kiara. What’s your problem? She says why are you giving her so much importance? Veer says Rani you only focus on your studies. He looks around and says where is Rani? Rani runs after the necklace and drowns.

Update Credit to: Atiba