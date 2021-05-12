Apna Time Bhi Aayega 13th May 2021 Written Update: Veer motivates Rani with his speech

Apna Time Bhi Aayega Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Episode begins with Veer asks Rani to understand the waves because they are coming towards her to touch her feet and while going back it will take all of her problems and worries and then will come to her again with new chance so she need not to be afraid seeing them. He says to her that to win in her life she don’t need him instead she should keep faith in her name and reminds her that she is queen of Ramadheer and his queen too so no matter what others says it should not bother her because no one can stop queen from ruling and her name is not just a name, it’s her identity and asks her that did she understood or not.

She smiles at him. He says to her that she looks good while smiling. She says to him that she always smiles but sometimes something happens which makes her sad. He tells her that problems will keep coming in everyone’s life but they need to face them instead of running away from them.

Kiara comes there and shocks seeing Rani leaving from there. Jai and Champa comes there. Jai says to her that he thought everything was planned for her but seems like it was for Rani. She asks him that who is behind this preparation. Champa indirectly tells her that Veer planned all this for Rani. Kiara gets pissed off hearing her and leaves from there. Later, Kiara talks to herself asking that why Veer doing all this for Rani and she should stop all this and Rani didn’t listened her so she need to show the real place to her.

Next day, Veer recalls the moments he shared with Rani while combing his hair. Vikram comes there and notices Veer then teases him. Veer says to him that Vikram started early morning itself and tells him that he need to go. Vikram asks him that where is he going now. Veer replies him saying that Rani needs his support because she has exam tomorrow. Vikram talks to him about his feelings for Rani. Veer tells him to not talk nonsense.

Vikram says to him that Veer planned surprise date for Rani because he has feelings for her but he is not ready to accept his feelings. Veer tells him that he did everything for Rani’s happiness and he wanted to make her feel special because she deserved that nothing else. Vikram says to him that it’s called love not responsibility. Veer leaves from there.

Rani smiles recalling Veer’s surprise date moments. Vikram comes there and asks her about the beach date. She starts praising Veer. He says to her that she should also do something for Veer. She agrees with him and wonders what she can do for him. He talks about her and Veer’s feelings and asks her to confess her feelings to Veer.

She says to him that he misunderstood them. He tells her to wear the necklace Veer gave her and leaves from there. Rani wears that necklace and recalls Vikram’s words. Veer notices her necklace and asks her to sit. Rani sees Vikram behind Veer. Vikram signals her to tell her feelings. She thinks she feels something but don’t know what’s that.

Episode ends.