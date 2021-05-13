Apna Time Bhi Aayega 14th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Rani drowns

Apna Time Bhi Aayega 14th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Scene 1

Vikram asks Rani to confess.. Veer says start. Rani looks at Veer and says no. Veer says what? She says I mean I just sat. Let’s talk. He says what talk? Focus on your studies. We don’t have time. Rani says he’s getting angry. Veer says why don’t you have focus today? What did you study all day? She says physics. He says then tell me why doesn’t sound travel water? She says you’re right about the water. There’s water everywhere.. All around us. How do you like it? He says nothing special. It’s important to live. She says yes water is life. There are so many types of water. What’s your favorite water? Veer says are you joking? Don’t you want the scholarship? Vikram leaves. He says they can’t do anyt8ihng. Rani says he will set me on fire. I don’t want to say anything now. Veer says Rani what’s in your heart? We can talk first so you don’t waste time. Rani says I want a break. He says break? You didn’t even start. She says you started with your scolding. He says fine. Take the break, I am waiting.

Scene 2

Vikram is sitting at the beach. Rani sits with him. Rani starts making a sand home. Vikram says they never confess. Rani says I at least tried. He says this was your attempt? She says I should be mad at you. Because of you, he scolded me. Vikram says I have to make them confess. Vikram makes sandcastle. Rani says wow it looks so good. Vikram says this is my dream castle. This will be my driveway and here I will play the games. Rani says an this is my dream. Ramadhir general store. Here there will be chocolates and candies. And here locker, my dad will sit there. He says pastries for me please. Rani says sure for you.

Kiara comes and crushes her store. Vikram says why did you do this? Kiara says you brothers have made her forget her limit. And you.. Don’t you have any work to do? Just chat with employers and fool them. Vikram says calm down what are you saying? Kiara says these people deserve to be spoken like this. They don’t work otherwise. She looks at her necklace and says don’t be fancy.. She snatches her necklace and throws it in the sea. Kiara says this is the last warning for you. Ever seen your face? Stay in your limits? Veer says enough Kiara. Kiara says she is using you. She’s very clever. Veer says you better not talk about things you don’t know. Kiara says why are you giving her importance? There are many other servants. do you behave the same with them? Why is she special to you? Veer says because she’s my.. Kiara says your what? Vikram says you are getting wrong. Veer says it doesn’t matter. She’s a human, not your slave. You can’t talk to her like that. Kiara says she’s a servant after all. What was her life in the village? She’s having such a good life. At least do her work. Veer says it isn’t about work. It is about your behavior with her.

Rani sees the necklace drowning. She runs after it. Vikram says Kiara you come with me. Kiara says I am not going anywhere. We will end this today. Rani keeps running after the necklace. It keeps going towards the village. Veer says your behavior with Rani is wrong. He looks at around and says where is Rani? They see Rani drowning. Veer shouts Rani.. Veer jumps in the water. Kiara says Veer stops. Veer dives in to save her. Veer picks Rani and brings her out. Rani has fainted. The necklace is in her hand.

Kiara says Veer are you okay? I was so worried for you. Veer says and I was worried for her. She says you don’t need to worry about her. Her husband is here. Veer shouts enough Kiara. Veer says leave Rani now. Veer gives Rani CPR. Rani opens her eyes. Veer hugs her. Veer says are you okay? Rani coughs. Veer gets teary.

Scene 3

Kiara comes to her room in anger. She says what diamond is in that Rani? Veer doesn’t see anything beyond her. There is a limit to sympathy. She sees Birju and says what kind of useless husband are you? Birju says what happened to Rani? She says why would you know. He says is Rani okay? Kiara says Veer saved her. She was drowning. Birju says is she okay? He runs. Kiara says Veer is with her. This is your work. She’syour wife. Behave like a husband. Take your responsibility so my Veer doesn’t have to. I beg you to take your wife away from here. Vikram looks at Kiara and says what do I do to fix all this?

Veer gives water to Rani. She says I drank so much already. He says this isn’t a joke. Rani drinks the water. Veer says are you okay? Rani says I am fine. He says do you know how to swim? She says the lake in the village. He says this isn’t a lake. This is the ocean. She says you asked me not to fear the waves. Veer says I didn’t ask you to jump in them. Rani says why are you so mad? He says I am worried, not mad. What would I do if anything happened to you? I mean.. How would I answer your dad. You don’t care. Rani looks at the necklace and says it matters to me. Veer says you jumped in the water for this ordinary necklace? She says it’s very special for me. I won’t ever lose it. I will keep it with me all my life. He says but you can’t risk your life for a necklace. Rani says this is a feeling, not a necklace. Veer says but you can’t risk your life. Rani says nothing can happen to me when you’re there. You saved me this time as well. Veer says I am really mad. She says sorry. I won’t do this again. He says your sorry won’t work today. Rani says why don’t you teach me swimming then? no more problem. Birju says Rani are you okay? She says the ocean dragged me. He says why did you go there? She says Veer already scolded me. Birju says thank you Veer. Rani faints. Veer holds her.

Episode ends.

Precap-Rani says the exam day is here finally. She logs in for her online exam. Kiara and Jai cut the internet cable. Veer gives her mobile data and stands outside for better signals. Champa shoves her laptop.

