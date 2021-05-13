Apna Time Bhi Aayega 14th May 2021 Written Update: Kiara scolds Vikram for supporting Rani

Apna Time Bhi Aayega Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Episode begins with Rani thinks that Veer didn’t even notice that she is wearing the necklace which he gifted her. He tells her that she should start studying. She tells no to Vikram and Veer gets confused hearing her and tells her to focus on her studies and he asks her that which subject she prepared yesterday. She tells him that she prepared physics yesterday. He asks question from physics but she blabbers instead of answering his question. He reminds her about the exam and tells her to focus on her studies if she wants scholarship then.

Vikram gets upset thinking Veer and Rani won’t say anything to each other and leaves from there. Rani decides to not say anything. He asks her that what she wants now. She tells him that she needs break. He shocks hearing her and tells her that she didn’t even started but already asking for break. She tells him that he is scolding her so much. He gives break time to her and tells her to return soon. She leaves from there and he thinks what happened to her suddenly.

Rani goes to Vikram. Vikram thinks Rani and Veer are confused with their feelings so they won’t confess no matter what. She asks him that why he is angry with her when she tried atleast. He mocks her try. She tells him that she should be angry with him, because of him Veer scolded her and she won’t listen him from now on. Vikram builds mansion in beach mud. Rani praises him and shows her building to him saying that it’s Ramadheer’s store.

Kiara destroys Ramadheer’s store. Vikram questions Kiara. Kiara yells at him and asks him to stay silent and scolds Rani. Vikram tells Kiara that she can’t talk to Rani like this. She tells him that he is also taking stand for Rani like Veer does always and notices Rani’s necklace and tries to snatch it from her. Vikram asks her to leave Rani. But Kiara snatches the necklace from Rani’s neck and throws it away. She badmouth about Rani and warns her to stay in her limits.

Veer comes there and yells at Kiara. Kiara tells him that Rani is such a cunning person and she is using him. He asks her to shutup and not talk about the things which she has zero knowledge. She asks him that why he is giving special treatment to Rani. He was about to tell that Rani is his wife but stops in the middle. He tells her that Rani is also human so Kiara can’t behave with her like this.

Rani moves towards the ocean to get her necklace. Veer shocks seeing Rani’s life in danger and runs towards her to save her then he rescues her. Rani regains her consciousness and he hugs her. Kiara scolds Birju and informs about Rani to him and tells him to handle his wife.

Veer scolds Rani for going into the ocean and tells her that what would have happened to him if anything happened to her then. She shocks hearing him. He changes the topic saying that what will he answer Ramadheer. He learns that Rani risked her life for his gift.

She tells him that this necklace is so precious for her and until he is with her nothing will happen to her. She understands that he is still upset with her so apologize to him and asks him to teach swimming. Birju comes there and asks about her health and thanks Veer. She gets up and faints.

Episode ends.