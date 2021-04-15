Apna Time Bhi Aayega 15th April 2021 Written Update: Birju slaps Jay

Apna Time Bhi Aayega Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Episode begins with Jay removes his masks. Kidnappers asks Rani to catch them and laughs at her battle. Rani thinks she has to return to her home and falls down. She will get up and slaps Jay with out seeing his face. Jay will get offended and was about to hit her with hockey stick however stops seeing Nanthini’s name. Nanthini says to him that she is ready for him within the yard backyard and asks him to come back as quickly as doable. Jay wonders now what occurred and thinks Rani’s flip will come and leaves from there.

Nanthini asks Jay that why he gave 5 lakhs cash bag to Champa when he is aware of that how tough it was for her to rearrange that cash. He tries to say one thing however she interferes and asks him to not mislead her. Champa comes there with the cash bag. Nanthini asks Jay that why Champa has this cash bag. He says to her that his work is completed so he doesn’t want cash anymore that’s why he requested Champa to provide this bag to her. Nanthini says to him that he took cash from her so he ought to have returned it to her however he dragged Champa in between them. Jay asks Champa that why didn’t she gave the bag to Nanthini.

Champa says to Nanthini that she wanted cash so thought to ship this cash to her household and pleads her to not inform about this to Rajeshwari in any other case she is going to lose her job and this job is so necessary for her. Nanthini says to Jay that Champa mendacity and snatches the bag from her and tells her to go away from there. Nanthini asks Jay about Rani. Jay says to her that Rani escaped. She says to him that he’s mendacity to her once more and tells him to go away from there saying she will be able to’t deal with extra drama. He leaves from there.

Birju is available in entrance of Nanthini and asks her that what was she speaking to Jay. She scolds him for eavesdropping. He asks her to inform the reality. She says to him that he’s forgetting his commonplace and who’s he to query her. He says to her that he’s Rani’s buddy and he promised to guard her and he is aware of that Nanthini was speaking about Rani to Jay. She says to him that she doesn’t learn about Rani’s whereabouts. He says to her that he is aware of that Nanthini is aware of all the pieces so he received’t let her go wherever till she inform the reality to him. Champa overhears their dialog and informs about it to Jay. Jay asks Champa to inform Rajavat household that Birju attempting to misbehave with Nanthini.

Jay asks Birju to speak to him. Nanthini complaints about Birju to Jay. Jay warns Birju and Birju slaps him. Jay says to him that he has to face the results for this. Birju slaps him once more. Jay wonders when Champa will convey Rajavat household.Champa says to Rajmata and Dikvijay that Birju misbehaving with Nanthini. Birju asks Jay to inform the reality. Jay lies to Dikvijay and asks him to throw Birju out of the home. Birju says to him that he received’t depart as a result of he did nothing unsuitable. He asks Jay to disclose what he was speaking to Nanthini about Rani.

Episode ends.