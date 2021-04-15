LATEST

Apna Time Bhi Aayega 15th April 2021 Written Update: Birju slaps Jay

Avatar
By
Posted on
Family’s efforts to lift up Rani’s mood: Apna Time Bhi Aayega Spoiler
Household’s efforts to elevate up Rani’s temper: Apna Time Bhi Aayega Spoiler

Apna Time Bhi Aayega Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Episode begins with Jay removes his masks. Kidnappers asks Rani to catch them and laughs at her battle. Rani thinks she has to return to her home and falls down. She will get up and slaps Jay with out seeing his face. Jay will get offended and was about to hit her with hockey stick however stops seeing Nanthini’s name. Nanthini says to him that she is ready for him within the yard backyard and asks him to come back as quickly as doable. Jay wonders now what occurred and thinks Rani’s flip will come and leaves from there.

Nanthini asks Jay that why he gave 5 lakhs cash bag to Champa when he is aware of that how tough it was for her to rearrange that cash. He tries to say one thing however she interferes and asks him to not mislead her. Champa comes there with the cash bag. Nanthini asks Jay that why Champa has this cash bag. He says to her that his work is completed so he doesn’t want cash anymore that’s why he requested Champa to provide this bag to her. Nanthini says to him that he took cash from her so he ought to have returned it to her however he dragged Champa in between them. Jay asks Champa that why didn’t she gave the bag to Nanthini.

Champa says to Nanthini that she wanted cash so thought to ship this cash to her household and pleads her to not inform about this to Rajeshwari in any other case she is going to lose her job and this job is so necessary for her. Nanthini says to Jay that Champa mendacity and snatches the bag from her and tells her to go away from there. Nanthini asks Jay about Rani. Jay says to her that Rani escaped. She says to him that he’s mendacity to her once more and tells him to go away from there saying she will be able to’t deal with extra drama. He leaves from there.

Birju is available in entrance of Nanthini and asks her that what was she speaking to Jay. She scolds him for eavesdropping. He asks her to inform the reality. She says to him that he’s forgetting his commonplace and who’s he to query her. He says to her that he’s Rani’s buddy and he promised to guard her and he is aware of that Nanthini was speaking about Rani to Jay. She says to him that she doesn’t learn about Rani’s whereabouts. He says to her that he is aware of that Nanthini is aware of all the pieces so he received’t let her go wherever till she inform the reality to him. Champa overhears their dialog and informs about it to Jay. Jay asks Champa to inform Rajavat household that Birju attempting to misbehave with Nanthini.

Jay asks Birju to speak to him. Nanthini complaints about Birju to Jay. Jay warns Birju and Birju slaps him. Jay says to him that he has to face the results for this. Birju slaps him once more. Jay wonders when Champa will convey Rajavat household.Champa says to Rajmata and Dikvijay that Birju misbehaving with Nanthini. Birju asks Jay to inform the reality. Jay lies to Dikvijay and asks him to throw Birju out of the home. Birju says to him that he received’t depart as a result of he did nothing unsuitable. He asks Jay to disclose what he was speaking to Nanthini about Rani.

Episode ends.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
16
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
16
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
12
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
11
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced
DA Image DA Image
10
ENTERTAINMENT

After recovering from Corona, Akshay Kumar did the first tweet, see how people are doing comments
DA Image DA Image
10
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top