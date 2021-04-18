Apna Time Bhi Aayega 19th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Rani kidnapped by Jai’s brother – TMT Updates

Apna Time Bhi Aayega nineteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Scene 1

Veer and Vikram go searching for Rani. Veer finds her anklet. Jai says I don’t know the place she is, please let me go. Veer hits him. Jai says sure I kidnapped her and I’ll once more. I care about Rani and Nandini. I can’t see Nandini upset. I used to be saving your loved ones.. Veer hits him and says Rani can be my household. Veer says inform me the place is she or I’ll kill you. He says I’d let you know if I knew. He says Rani ran from right here. Veer and Vikram are frightened. Jai’s brother calls him. He says Rani is in my detention now. Veer says what.. I’m Veer. He says Kunwar sa.. Veer says your downside is with Jai. Depart Rani. He says however to lure this Jai I had to do that. I took her ace card. Veer says what would you like? He says 20 lakhs. Don’t dare to tell the police. In any other case, I’ll make you a widow. You could have one hour. Veer says how do I verify if Rani is with you. He says verify message. Veer sees Video. Rani is with him. Rani cries and says depart me.

Scene 2

Rani is tied. She screams for assist.

Sanjay says what’s all this Nandini? Is Kiara proper? Nandini recollects what occurred. She says Kiara is true. Rajmata slaps her and says have you learnt the punishment of such disgusting sin. Sanjay says why… You probably did this to your individual bhabhi? Why? Nandini recollects how Jai manipulated her. Kiara says thank God I had doubt on you. You’d hold us in darkish in any other case. Nandini says Jai did it on his personal. I didn’t know of all this. I acquired to know after it happend. Sanjay says however why did he do it? Nandini says to get mother out of jail. He mentioned he cares for me. Rajmata says do you name this care? He put Rani in a lot hazard. Is that what you needed? Nandini says I used to be indignant at bhabhi sa however I’d by no means wish to hurt her. Please belief me. She cries. Kiara says are you an fool to imagine Jai and left your loved ones in hassle? Didn’t you’re feeling unhealthy for Veer and your loved ones?

Sanjay says due to you we’re all on this situation. None of us has eaten, Rajeshwari has to cover in her personal home and my sons are on the roads. we’re all struggling due to you. Rajmata cries. Vikram is available in. Rajmata says the place is Rani? Vikram says another person kidnapped her. Sanjay says what.. Vikram says he’s asking for 20 lacs. I’ve to get there with cash. How is mother? Sanjay says she’s resting. Vikram says I’ll take the cash. I’ll name. Nandini cries.

Vikram takes the cash. Kiara says you solely care about Rani? We should always take Rani sa again to police station. Why is Veer taking such an enormous threat. Police will get Rani out. Vikram says she’s his spouse. He’s at all times there for her. If you happen to’re ever in hassle I can even.. She says you received’t do something since you’re nothing to me. our marriage ceremony was an accident, a mistake. We aren’t husband and spouse. Sanjay hears it. He’s shocked.

Scene 3

Veer calls Vikram and says come quick. Jai says let me go. Veer says shut up. VEer says you’re going nowhere till we discover Rani again. A lady calls from Jaipur college. she says as we speak is the final day to file paperwork. Her admission can be canceled. Veer says she will be able to’t come as we speak. The lady says as we speak is the final day. Veer says Rani labored so exhausting for this admission. She was so enthusiastic about it.

Sanjay asks Kiara you hid such an enormous factor from us? Why? Kira says really.. He says please. Respect us at the very least. You shouldn’t lie in entrance of me. How did all this occur? Kiara tells him. Kiara says we don’t settle for this marriage. He says why did you conceal it? Kiara says I used to be already ashamed within the society and now this. So Vikram and I assumed we are going to finish it secretly. She leaves.

Rajmata calls Veer. She says how are you? He says not okay. I don’t know the place is Rani. Her college additionally needs her to look as we speak or her admission could be canceled. I don’t know what to do. Rajmata says don’t fear. We’ll discover Rani and her admission received’t be canceled. That’s my promise. Veer says thanks.

Episode ends.

Precap-Jai says water.. Veer says Rani additionally requested for water. I’ll make you endure for each drop of water. Jai cries. Sanjay says to Rajeshwari I’ve to let you know one thing vital. Kiara..

Replace Credit score to: Atiba