ENTERTAINMENT

Apna Time Bhi Aayega 19th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Rani kidnapped by Jai’s brother – TMT Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
Telly Updates

Apna Time Bhi Aayega nineteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Scene 1
Veer and Vikram go searching for Rani. Veer finds her anklet. Jai says I don’t know the place she is, please let me go. Veer hits him. Jai says sure I kidnapped her and I’ll once more. I care about Rani and Nandini. I can’t see Nandini upset. I used to be saving your loved ones.. Veer hits him and says Rani can be my household. Veer says inform me the place is she or I’ll kill you. He says I’d let you know if I knew. He says Rani ran from right here. Veer and Vikram are frightened. Jai’s brother calls him. He says Rani is in my detention now. Veer says what.. I’m Veer. He says Kunwar sa.. Veer says your downside is with Jai. Depart Rani. He says however to lure this Jai I had to do that. I took her ace card. Veer says what would you like? He says 20 lakhs. Don’t dare to tell the police. In any other case, I’ll make you a widow. You could have one hour. Veer says how do I verify if Rani is with you. He says verify message. Veer sees Video. Rani is with him. Rani cries and says depart me.

Scene 2
Rani is tied. She screams for assist.

Sanjay says what’s all this Nandini? Is Kiara proper? Nandini recollects what occurred. She says Kiara is true. Rajmata slaps her and says have you learnt the punishment of such disgusting sin. Sanjay says why… You probably did this to your individual bhabhi? Why? Nandini recollects how Jai manipulated her. Kiara says thank God I had doubt on you. You’d hold us in darkish in any other case. Nandini says Jai did it on his personal. I didn’t know of all this. I acquired to know after it happend. Sanjay says however why did he do it? Nandini says to get mother out of jail. He mentioned he cares for me. Rajmata says do you name this care? He put Rani in a lot hazard. Is that what you needed? Nandini says I used to be indignant at bhabhi sa however I’d by no means wish to hurt her. Please belief me. She cries. Kiara says are you an fool to imagine Jai and left your loved ones in hassle? Didn’t you’re feeling unhealthy for Veer and your loved ones?

Sanjay says due to you we’re all on this situation. None of us has eaten, Rajeshwari has to cover in her personal home and my sons are on the roads. we’re all struggling due to you. Rajmata cries. Vikram is available in. Rajmata says the place is Rani? Vikram says another person kidnapped her. Sanjay says what.. Vikram says he’s asking for 20 lacs. I’ve to get there with cash. How is mother? Sanjay says she’s resting. Vikram says I’ll take the cash. I’ll name. Nandini cries.

Vikram takes the cash. Kiara says you solely care about Rani? We should always take Rani sa again to police station. Why is Veer taking such an enormous threat. Police will get Rani out. Vikram says she’s his spouse. He’s at all times there for her. If you happen to’re ever in hassle I can even.. She says you received’t do something since you’re nothing to me. our marriage ceremony was an accident, a mistake. We aren’t husband and spouse. Sanjay hears it. He’s shocked.

Scene 3
Veer calls Vikram and says come quick. Jai says let me go. Veer says shut up. VEer says you’re going nowhere till we discover Rani again. A lady calls from Jaipur college. she says as we speak is the final day to file paperwork. Her admission can be canceled. Veer says she will be able to’t come as we speak. The lady says as we speak is the final day. Veer says Rani labored so exhausting for this admission. She was so enthusiastic about it.

Sanjay asks Kiara you hid such an enormous factor from us? Why? Kira says really.. He says please. Respect us at the very least. You shouldn’t lie in entrance of me. How did all this occur? Kiara tells him. Kiara says we don’t settle for this marriage. He says why did you conceal it? Kiara says I used to be already ashamed within the society and now this. So Vikram and I assumed we are going to finish it secretly. She leaves.

Rajmata calls Veer. She says how are you? He says not okay. I don’t know the place is Rani. Her college additionally needs her to look as we speak or her admission could be canceled. I don’t know what to do. Rajmata says don’t fear. We’ll discover Rani and her admission received’t be canceled. That’s my promise. Veer says thanks.

Episode ends.

Precap-Jai says water.. Veer says Rani additionally requested for water. I’ll make you endure for each drop of water. Jai cries. Sanjay says to Rajeshwari I’ve to let you know one thing vital. Kiara..

Replace Credit score to: Atiba

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
28
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
27
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
27
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
24
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
24
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
23
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
23
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
22
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
22
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
21
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top