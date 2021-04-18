ENTERTAINMENT

Apna Time Bhi Aayega 19th April 2021 Written Update: Dikvijay learns about Vikram and Kiara’s marriage

Episode begins with Veer searches Rani and finds her anklet. Jay says to him that he actually doesn’t know something about Rani and pleads him to depart him. Veer punches him. Jay confesses his crime and says to him that if he obtained likelihood once more then additionally he’ll do once more as a result of he cares about Rajeshwari and Nanthini a lot. He says to him that he can’t see them unhappy and he did all this for Veer’s household solely. Veer pushes him saying that Rani additionally his household. He asks him to inform about Rani’s whereabouts in any other case he’ll kill him. Jay says to him that he actually doesn’t know as a result of she escaped from there and pleads Veer to imagine him.

Veer wonders the place she went and will get fearful for her. Jay’s enemy calls Jay. Veer places the cell on speaker. Jay’s enemy informs Jay that he kidnapped Rani. Veer introduces himself to Kidnapper and asks him to launch Rani. Kidnapper asks him to provide cash in 1 hour if he needs to see Rani alive then. Veer asks him that how can he imagine that Kidnapper telling the reality. Kidnapper says to him that he ship video message to him. Veer will get emotional seeing that message.

Dikvijay questions Nanthini and asks her to inform the reality. Nanthini says to him that Kiara mentioned the reality. Rajmata slaps Nanthini and asks her that does she even know what she did. Dikvijay asks her that why she kidnapped her member of the family. Nanthini remembers Jay’s phrases. Rajmata asks her to say one thing. Nanthini says to her household that she didn’t power Jay to kidnap Rani and he or she obtained to find out about this later. Dikvijay asks her that why Jay did all this. She says to him that Jay mentioned to her that he can’t see her upset.

She says to them that she remains to be offended on Rani however she by no means needed this to occur and he or she even tried to cease Jay however Rani escaped from there. Kiara asks her that how can Nanthini imagine Jay and he or she didn’t even cared about her relations emotions. Dikvijay says to her that due to her complete household struggling now. Vikram comes there and informs his household that another person kidnapped Rani, so he got here to get cash.

Kiara says to Vikram that they need to handover Rajeshwari to Police first and he or she is just not understanding that why Veer taking this a lot large threat. He says to her that Rani is Veer’s spouse and her security is Veer’s duty. He says to her that even he’ll assist her in future. She says to him that they aren’t husband and spouse and that marriage was simply an accident nothing else. Dikvijay overhears their dialog.

However , Veer learns that Rani has to submit one kind within the College and it’s final day for that. Dikvijay asks Kiara that why she hided this fact from him and the way it occurred. She tells every thing to him which occurred on the Valentine’s day. Veer informs Rajmata about kind situation. She guarantees to him saying that she is going to do one thing to resolve the issue.

Episode ends.

