Apna Time Bhi Aayega 19th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Scene 1
Birju makes Jai stand and puts a coconut on his head. He says Champa hit him with the stones. Start the game or I will make you stand there as well. Jai says Champa no. She hits him with slingshots. Birju says this is fun. Kiara looks for Champa. She looks at Veer holding Rani. Veer says I won’t let you go without telling. Kiara walks towards them. Vikram says Kiara come sit here. Let’s try to recall. She says stop. She throws a coconut at Rani but it hits her back. Kiara faints. Vikram picks Kiara. He says Kiara.. Veer says Kiara is sleeping?

Veer says why is she sleeping on the floor? Rani says she must be tired. Vikram says let me take her inside. Vikram picks Kiara and takes her inside. Rani falls on Veer. Veer says what were you saying? Tell me. Rani says pinch on my hand. He says why? Rani says I want to know if this is reality or not. You’re with me and we are alone. I want this moment to freeze like this. We can’t talk like this normally because you are always angry. Rani slips. Veer holds her.

Vikram holds Kiara’s hand and says please open your eyes Kiara. Kiara holds his hand and says don’t leave me. He says are you okay? Kiara says I don’t like it when you leave me Veer. Vikram gets upset. Kiara says you’re only mine. Why do you care about Rani? I love you Veer. Will you ever leave me? Vikram says I will never leave you.

Scene 2
Vikram falls asleep next to Kiara holding her hand. He wakes up and gives her water. Kiara says what happened to me? Those goons. Is veer okay? Did the police take the goons? Vikram says what? Your memory is back. She says what are you saying? Vikram gets happy. Kiara sees flashbacks. Kiara recalls everything.

Ranu wakes up next to Veer. Vikram comes there nad says Kiara’s memory is back. She remembers everything. Rani says thank God. Rani says thank you MataRani.

Update in Progress

Update Credit to: Atiba

