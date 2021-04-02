Apna Time Bhi Aayega 2 April 2021 written update: A new danger is coming in the life Ranveer

The next episode of “Apna Time Bhi Aayega” on 2nd April 2021 is back to entertain its audience with new drama. The viewers already watched in the last episode, Rani finally gets to know the name of the real culprit of the accident with just one proof and after knowing it she came in a big shock and then recalling all the previous incidents which were happened in last few months and now she understands why Veer takes all the blame on him and whom he is trying to save.
In today’s episode, she will confront Veer after showing the earring to him and when veer sees the earring he is stunned and looks on her face. Rani says she knows the name of the real culprit who is behind this crime. Rani continues to say she knows that night Vikram was drunk and driving the car and a constable was told to him not to drive the car in this condition. But Veer continues to say no I was driving the car. Rani says she understands now why Veer said if I was in the same place, I will also do the same thing.
Veer says to Rani no to tell anyone regarding this matter Rajeshwari overhears their conversation and she is also shocked after knowing that Rani knows the truth and then her eyes filled with tears. Veer and Rani notice her and Rajeshwari leaves from there and Veer hurriedly rushes towards her and says Rani Sa, please listen to me, please. But Rajeshwari angrily says to Veer, enough Veer, the truth we both were trying to hide is now revealed in front of everyone. Veer says no Rani Sa nothing is like that, I will manage everything you no need to worry about it.
Rani promised me, she will not tell the truth to anyone. Veer is trying hard to convenience Rajeshwari but an unknown person who is standing behind the window is recording all the conversation of Rajeshwari and Veer. Now the question is who is that person and why he is recording and what he/she will do with this recording. A ramp is happening due to some unknown trouble, will it get entangled with the Ranveer relationship, and how their relationship will fight with this situation.
Read More:
To know the answer to all these questions the audience, need to wait for the next update of the story or they can watch the episode of “Apna Time Bhi Aayega” on the Zee TV channel at 7:00 PM but till then stay tuned with us for the details of the other shows.