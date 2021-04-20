Apna Time Bhi Aayega 20th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Sanjay questions Vikram about his wedding – TMT Updates

Apna Time Bhi Aayega twentieth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Scene 1

Jai’s brother calls Veer. Veer says cash is organized. The place do I carry it? He says I’ll inform you. Jai says give me water.. I want water.. Veer recollects how Rani was crying for water and Jai didn’t give her. Birju says yeah bringing. Veer stops him. He says what would you like? Jai says water. Veer brings water and recollects how he spilled it in entrance of Rani. Veer pours a glass and drinks it. He says additionally, you will cry for water like Rani did. Rani was additionally asking for water. Veer spills it bear his face. Birju says comfortable now? He ties a material on his face.

Scene 2

Rajeshwari is anxious. Sanjay comes there. He recollects what Kiara stated. He says can’t inform her proper now. Sanjay says I’ve to inform you one thing. Kiara.. Kiara is available in and says let me inform Rani sa. Rajeshwari says I’ll discuss to you later. Sanjay needs to talk to me. Kiara says we’re right here to inform the identical factor. Jai kidnapped Rani. and Nandini was concerned in it. Rajeshwari is shocked.

Veer says you’ve suffered sufficient. Birju recollects his moments with Rani. He says Rani was at all times having enjoyable with Rani. He tells tales to Veer how she beloved samosas. She wouldn’t share chutney with anybody. Veer says she stuffed colours in my life with that chutney. she will be able to do something. Birju says she is the lioness of our village. He says we used to have a run from my home to hers. Then we needed to half methods. Veer says nobody is usually a genius like her. I at all times received her improper. Birju says she’s our power.

Scene 3

Sanjay involves Vikram. He says dad you.. Sanjay says I do know you’re mad at me and hiding your face however I’ve an enormous query as nicely. How lengthy have been you going to cover the reality? Vikram says what fact? He says about your wedding ceremony with Kiara. Vikram is shocked. Vikram says there’s no that means of that marriage. We have been drunk. Sanjay says marriage stays marriage irrespective of in what circumstances it occurs. Sanjay says why did you conceal? Vikram says might need discovered from you. Our males conceal the reality. You additionally hid the reality for 28 years. You may’t query me. He recollects Rajmata saying Kumud can’t comprise her feelings. Sanjay says when did you begin speaking like this? That point was one thing else. Vikram says this time was one thing else as nicely. Sanjay says Kiara is the DIL of this home. The household deserves to know. Kiara informed me her aspect however what do you assume? Vikram recollects his moments with Kiara? Sanjay says do you care about this wedding ceremony or now? Inform me the reality. Vikram is silent. He says I want I have been such as you. I wouldn’t have cared and would spend years. However I’m not such as you. I care about Kiara.

Vikram collides with Kiara. Vikram says I informed you someday the reality could be out. She says I informed uncle I don’t settle for it. He says what about different individuals? Why are you not understanding? She says it was only a mistake. I don’t care about this wedding ceremony. When individuals query, I’ll reply the identical. It shouldn’t hassle you both. Let me know in case you hear from Veer. She leaves. Vikram says in coronary heart why does it matter to me then?

Episode ends.

Precap-Rajeshwari says make me one promise that you’ll carry Rani again house secure. Veer says I promise you I’ll carry Rani again house. Veer offers cash to the goon. He says that is simply the munh dikhai. Carry extra. Veer throttles him and says I would like Rani proper now. The police come there.

Replace Credit score to: Atiba