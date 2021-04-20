Apna Time Bhi Aayega 21st April 2021 Written Episode Update: Veer couldn’t find Rani – TMT Updates

Apna Time Bhi Aayega twenty first April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Scene 1

Rajmata stops Kiara. Kiara says oh God, she came upon as nicely. Rajmata says when Jai’s dad and mom got here you additionally helped us. Kiara says that is, my household, as nicely. I’ll make it easier to with something.

Rajeshwari involves Nandini and says I need to speak. Nandini says mother.. Rajeshwari says how may you stoop so low. Nandini says I made a mistake. Rajeshwari says you didn’t care about this household? Nandini says I wasn’t a part of this plan. He informed me in spite of everything this occurred. Rajeshwari says why didn’t you say if you came upon. Rani’s life was at risk and now Veer is risking his life as nicely. A lot is at stake. However I gained’t tolerate this once more. You stole for Jai earlier than. I can’t forgive you now. Nandini says I’m saying sorry. Everyone seems to be being mad at me. Nobody requested me what’s the explanation. Rajeshwari says there will be no cause behind a improper factor. This may be very pricey as a result of I did the identical mistake and I nonetheless tolerating it. It may wreck every part for you. She leaves.

Scene 2

Veer says what is going on there. I’ve to go there. Jai says what you might be doing with me isn’t improper. I used to be solely serving to Rajeshwari and Nandini. Veer says don’t dare to take their identify. Jai says Rani was secure with me. However I’ve no arms on this. Birju shoves him and says you began it. Jai says you might be losing time with me. Veer hits him and says you gave Rani ache. You began all this. Birju says he has to remain alive until we discover Rani. He stops Veer.

Scene 3

Rajmata says I’ve by no means performed this however for my household, I had to do that. Kiara says what? Rajmata says you’re my final hope. Kiara says that is very dangerous. Rajmata says you recognize Nandini is already in bother. Please assist me. Kiara agrees.

Rajeshwari calls Veer. He says how are you? She says how can I be okay once I know you and rani aren’t. I obtained to know every part. Jai blackmailed you. All of that is improper. I’ll give up. It’s my very own alternative, I’m towards what he did. Promise me you’ll convey Rani house. If something occurs to her due to me I gained’t have the ability to tolerate that. Veer says I’ll get Rani house and I’ll get you house as nicely.

Scene 4

Rajmata involves the college with Kiara. She says meet my DIL, Rani Veer. Kiara is dressed as Rani. She says in coronary heart I’ve to change into the individual I had been hating for therefore lengthy. Just for you Veer. The principal says we spoke to Veer. He stated she couldn’t come immediately. Rajmata says yeah we obtained her free. Kiara indicators the types. The instructor sees her and says that is Kiara Ragwanshi. I comply with her on social media. The principal says Rajmata ji what’s all this? How are you going to lie? Already your loved ones is defamed and now this? We are able to cancel Rani’s admission on this. If she doesn’t have time to signal one kind how can we make her our pupil? How will she change into an engineer? Cancel her admission. Rajmata says you’ll be able to’t punish her for her mistake. The principal says we are able to’t tolerate this. Rajmata says she will’t come. She is in huge bother. See her background, she is a vivid pupil. We are able to solely assist her. I solely wished to assist her. The principal says we’re sorry we couldn’t perceive. In case you’re serving to her, so can we. She will be able to come when she is out of her bother, and signal her papers. We gained’t cancel her admission.

Scene 5

The kidnapper says now I’ll get cash too and Jai will get punished. Veer hits Jai. He ties him to the automotive bonnet. Jai says please let me go. Veer says Rani was additionally crying like this. Vikram comes with cash. Veer calls the kidnapper and says I’m coming. Vikram says I can even come. Veer says I can’t allow you to go alone. Veer says I can’t danger your life. He leaves.

Sanjay recollects what Vikram stated. Nandini involves him and says papa I made an enormous mistake. Please forgive me. I wasn’t a part of Jai’s plan. I do know I used to be improper however.. Sanjay says I let your mistake go final time however what you probably did with Rani isn’t proper. Nandini says I did this for mother. He says this solely obtained her in additional bother.

Scene 6

Veer involves the shed. He says the place is Rani? They examine the cash. He says I made a mistake by asking such much less quantity. Veer says the place is Rani? He hears a police siren. They run. Just one goon is left. VEer says why did you include the police Vikram. Vijay says we needed to shield you. Veer says Rani is misplaced once more. Just one goon is left. Veer hits him and says the place is Rani? Veer sits down crying. The goon says I’ll take her thus far you’ll have to conform to my calls for.

Episode ends.

Precap-The kidnapper calls Veer and says if you wish to save Rani come to Goa. He says your husband loves you numerous however he can’t attain right here. Rani cries.

Replace Credit score to: Atiba