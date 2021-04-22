ENTERTAINMENT

Apna Time Bhi Aayega 22nd April 2021 Written Episode Update: Veer meets Rani in Goa – TMT Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
Telly Updates

Apna Time Bhi Aayega twenty second April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Scene 1
Veer recollects his moments with Rani. Vikram comes. Veer says we misplaced once more. Rani is misplaced once more. Birju brings one of many goons. He says this man will inform us all the things. Veer says for those who care about your life inform me right here is Rani? Veer hits him. He says you’ll be able to’t kill me. Veer hits him and says I can. He says I’ll let you know.. Goa. My boss has taken her to Goa. Veer says the place is Goa? He says I don’t know. Birju hits him. Veer finds a card of a spot. He says this have to be the deal with. Veer says I’m coming Rani. Birju says I’ll keep right here with him so we don’t need to launch him. Vikram says what about this Jai? Veer says I’ll kill him if something occurs to Rani. Birju says to Veer do something to avoid wasting Rani. I belief you. Veer leaves.

Scene 2
Jai says you may have Rani’s data. Let me. Vikram says you aren’t going wherever. Kiara says the place are you all going? Vikram says they took Rani to Goa. Kiara says I may also come there. Vikram says are you loopy? Veer says we will’t danger your life as nicely. Kiara says I wish to assist you to Veer. Please take me. Veer says okay sit. All of them go away.

Scene 3
Veer involves the resort. He says why didn’t the kidnapper known as but. Veer sees a bangle in a person’s wrist. He says that’s the kidnapper. Veer follows them. They arrive to a spot. Veer says let me go in and search for Rani. You keep right here with Jai and Nandini. Veer runs the bell. A goon opens. Veer hits him. Veer says the place is Rani?

The opposite one performs Rani’s video of crying. Rani says please let me go. Veer stops. Veer says the place is Rani? I gave you all the cash. He says we wish more cash. Veer says I’ll pay no matter you need. He says I assumed the identical however you known as the police and harm me. Now play with me. Play playing cards, for those who win Rani is yours. If I win, Rani will probably be mine. Seems to be such as you don’t know how you can play. Jai says however I do. I’ll assist you to win Veer. Kiara says ho can we belief you. Jai says I’m serving to myself. If he finds Rani, I may also be launched. Jai says we’ve to do that for all of us. Vikram says bro, Jai is our solely hope.

Scene 4
They sit on the desk. Vikram says begin it. He says let’s name the one we’re enjoying this for. They carry Rani out. Veer seems to be at her. He will get teary. Veer says Rani.. Rani cries. Veer seems to be at her in shock. Veer says are you okay? He tries to open the material, the goon stops him. The opposite says let him. rani says I didn’t lose hope for a second. I knew you’d come. He says I couldn’t launch you. Rani says you might be right here no. I’m not scared. Veer says please let her sit. The goon says for those who name the police once more, I’ll shoot.

The opposite goon brings a chair with a bomb on it. Veer says what is that this? Rani received’t sit on it. He says for those who do something, she’s going to get a shock and die. Rani sits on the chair. They tie her fingers. Veer is scared for her. He says solely a quantity sport can prevent. All numbers rely for his or her rating. In case you have much less rating Rani will die with a shock.

Episode ends.

Replace Credit score to: Atiba

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
47
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
44
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
42
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
40
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
39
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
37
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
36
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
36
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
36
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top