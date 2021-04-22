Apna Time Bhi Aayega 22nd April 2021 Written Episode Update: Veer meets Rani in Goa – TMT Updates

Apna Time Bhi Aayega twenty second April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Scene 1

Veer recollects his moments with Rani. Vikram comes. Veer says we misplaced once more. Rani is misplaced once more. Birju brings one of many goons. He says this man will inform us all the things. Veer says for those who care about your life inform me right here is Rani? Veer hits him. He says you’ll be able to’t kill me. Veer hits him and says I can. He says I’ll let you know.. Goa. My boss has taken her to Goa. Veer says the place is Goa? He says I don’t know. Birju hits him. Veer finds a card of a spot. He says this have to be the deal with. Veer says I’m coming Rani. Birju says I’ll keep right here with him so we don’t need to launch him. Vikram says what about this Jai? Veer says I’ll kill him if something occurs to Rani. Birju says to Veer do something to avoid wasting Rani. I belief you. Veer leaves.

Scene 2

Jai says you may have Rani’s data. Let me. Vikram says you aren’t going wherever. Kiara says the place are you all going? Vikram says they took Rani to Goa. Kiara says I may also come there. Vikram says are you loopy? Veer says we will’t danger your life as nicely. Kiara says I wish to assist you to Veer. Please take me. Veer says okay sit. All of them go away.

Scene 3

Veer involves the resort. He says why didn’t the kidnapper known as but. Veer sees a bangle in a person’s wrist. He says that’s the kidnapper. Veer follows them. They arrive to a spot. Veer says let me go in and search for Rani. You keep right here with Jai and Nandini. Veer runs the bell. A goon opens. Veer hits him. Veer says the place is Rani?

The opposite one performs Rani’s video of crying. Rani says please let me go. Veer stops. Veer says the place is Rani? I gave you all the cash. He says we wish more cash. Veer says I’ll pay no matter you need. He says I assumed the identical however you known as the police and harm me. Now play with me. Play playing cards, for those who win Rani is yours. If I win, Rani will probably be mine. Seems to be such as you don’t know how you can play. Jai says however I do. I’ll assist you to win Veer. Kiara says ho can we belief you. Jai says I’m serving to myself. If he finds Rani, I may also be launched. Jai says we’ve to do that for all of us. Vikram says bro, Jai is our solely hope.

Scene 4

They sit on the desk. Vikram says begin it. He says let’s name the one we’re enjoying this for. They carry Rani out. Veer seems to be at her. He will get teary. Veer says Rani.. Rani cries. Veer seems to be at her in shock. Veer says are you okay? He tries to open the material, the goon stops him. The opposite says let him. rani says I didn’t lose hope for a second. I knew you’d come. He says I couldn’t launch you. Rani says you might be right here no. I’m not scared. Veer says please let her sit. The goon says for those who name the police once more, I’ll shoot.

The opposite goon brings a chair with a bomb on it. Veer says what is that this? Rani received’t sit on it. He says for those who do something, she’s going to get a shock and die. Rani sits on the chair. They tie her fingers. Veer is scared for her. He says solely a quantity sport can prevent. All numbers rely for his or her rating. In case you have much less rating Rani will die with a shock.

Episode ends.

Replace Credit score to: Atiba